The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have a crisis at quarterback. Pittsburgh is in position to re-sign Justin Fields, but the fact the team has Russell Wilson hanging around may be a problem. Fields is hoping to go to a place where he can start a full season, per ESPN.

There's another issue going on for the Steelers. Some players on the team seem to be favoring Fields at quarterback over Wilson, per the outlet. Wilson however has had the trust of team coach Mike Tomlin this season. He started games for the team when healthy, although Fields saw some snaps.

Wilson is also a free agent this offseason, and Pittsburgh will need to most likely sign at least one of the quarterbacks. The Steelers made the playoffs in 2024 but lost in the Wild Card round to the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers 2024 season started with promise, but ended with frustration

The Steelers started the 2024 season with Fields under center, due to Wilson being injured. Fields did a great job and won his first three games. He didn't set the world on fire though on offense, and the team used strong defense to get the wins.

Wilson then came back, but things just didn't open up that much for the offense. Pittsburgh finished the remainder of the season with essentially a .500 record, and limped into the playoffs. The squad lost their final four regular season games, then again a fifth time in the playoffs.

Tomlin will enter the 2025 season with a lot of expectations, and a bit of a hot seat under him. Steelers fans expressed their anger and frustration at how the season turned out, and many blame Tomlin. The team's decision on who to keep at quarterback will play a big role in next year's success.

The Steelers coach seemed to embrace his responsibility this offseason.

“I understand the nature of what it is that we do, the attention and criticism that comes with it,” Tomlin said, per Sports Illustrated. “I embrace it, to be honest with you. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do. I don't make excuses for failure. I own it. But I also feel like I'm capable. As long as I'm afforded an opportunity to do that, I'll continue. But I certainly understand [the fans'] frustrations. Probably more important than that, I share it.”

Time will tell who the team is able to sign at quarterback. Steelers fans are thirsting for another Super Bowl championship. The franchise hasn't had a title since 2008.