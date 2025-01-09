The New York Jets are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, and a surprising name has surfaced as a potential candidate: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Smith is a “sleeper” for the position and could emerge as a serious contender if other top candidates are unavailable.

“The Jets are casting a wide net, but the three names I'm hearing most are Vrabel, Glenn, and Flores,” Fowler said. “My sleeper is former Falcons head coach and current Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who can't interview until next week because Pittsburgh plays Saturday.”

Given his recent career trajectory, Smith’s inclusion in the Jets’ search is notable. After being fired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons following three 7-10 seasons, Smith has had a resurgence as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. In his first year with Pittsburgh, Smith has helped the team improve its offensive output, averaging 319.4 yards per game this season compared to 304.3 yards in 2023.

The Jets will need an overhaul in 2025, but is Arthur Smith the guy?

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh in October after a disappointing 2-3 start and general manager Joe Douglas in November following another underwhelming campaign. With two critical leadership roles to fill, the Jets are considering a variety of candidates, including experienced defensive minds like Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn, as well as offensive innovators like Smith.

While the Jets are reportedly leaning toward hiring an offensive-minded head coach, they are leaving no stone unturned in their search. Smith’s reputation as a creative play-caller and his work in Pittsburgh make him a compelling option. His time in Tennessee as offensive coordinator, where he orchestrated a high-powered attack featuring Derrick Henry, also bolsters his candidacy.

Smith’s tenure in Atlanta was met with mixed reviews. Despite three consistent 7-10 seasons, he faced criticism for failing to maximize the potential of top draft picks like tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. However, his offensive expertise remains respected across the league, and his success with the Steelers has helped rehabilitate his reputation.

Smith will be unable to interview until after the Steelers’ Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. If the Jets remain interested, he could become a late-stage candidate for the head coaching role. With the Jets committed to an exhaustive search, Smith’s ability to adapt and elevate offenses may give him an edge.

“We think the Jets will go offense on the coaching side,” Fowler noted, “but some of the strongest candidates are on defense, which could sway things.”

Whether or not Smith lands the job, his emergence as a candidate underscores the Jets’ openness to exploring unconventional options as they aim to rebuild a struggling franchise.