The Kansas City Chiefs are currently preparing to defend their Super Bowl title in this year's NFL playoffs, fresh off of a regular season-ending loss to the Denver Broncos last week. It should be noted that virtually none of the Chiefs' key players participated in that contest, as the team already had the number one seed in the AFC locked up.

Now is the team where numerous teams around the NFL who have already been eliminated from playoff contention are looking to fill vacancies within their organizations, including most notably at the head coach position. It should come as no surprise that some members of the Chiefs' staff are of significant interest, including defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“The #Jets are requesting an interview with #Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for their head-coaching spot, source says,” reported Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network. “The two-time #Giants DC and interim HC will discuss a potential return to Jersey.”

The Jets aren't the only team interested in Spagnuolo's services.

“The Raiders are requesting an interview with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for their head-coaching spot, per sources,” reported Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X.

It wouldn't be a surprise if even more teams threw their hat into the Spagnuolo Sweepstakes over the coming weeks.

Spagnuolo has some head coaching experience, having previously coached the St. Louis Rams and finding himself fired after three seasons following a record of 10-38.

A big potential loss for the Chiefs

The Chiefs' dynasty will likely be most remembered for its electrifying offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, but over the last couple of years, it's actually been the team's defense that has been the reason for its dominance

Particularly last season, when Mahomes and the offense struggled throughout the regular season, it was the Chiefs' defense, coordinated by Spagnuolo, that allowed the team to stay afloat until the other side of the ball got things together in the playoffs.

Of course, it helps that the Chiefs have several elite players on defense, including one of the league's best players in Chris Jones, but Spagnuolo's ingenuity is also a large part of the reason why that unit has been so successful.

In any case, the Chiefs will now enjoy a week off before taking the field for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs against an opponent yet to be determined.