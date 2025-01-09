The New York Jets have officially entered the next phase of their rebuild. As the offseason gets underway, the Jets have begun their search for their next head coach and their next general manager.

The old general manager, Joe Douglas, was somewhat surprisingly fired in the middle of the season, just a few weeks after head coach Robert Saleh was also let go.

Over the last few days since the Jets closed their season with a 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Jets have been securing interviews with all kinds of people for the two openings. On Wednesday, the Jets locked down an interview with a key executive from one of the league's best teams, according to Dave Birkett.

“Lions front office exec Chris Spielman will interview with the NY Jets for their vacant GM job,” Birkett reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Spielman has been a key behind-the-scenes figure for the Lions since 2021.”

Spielman is officially the special assistant to the owner and CEO of the Lions and spent a majority of his playing career with Detroit as a linebacker from 1988-95. He has been working in the Lions front office since 2020, meaning he has overseen the entirety of the Lions' rebuild from one of the worst teams in the NFL to one of the best.

It makes sense why the Jets would want to pick from the crop in Detroit. The Lions have established one of the NFL's best cultures and have built one of the best rosters in the league that has been able to withstand more injuries than just about anybody in the NFL on their way to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Of course, whoever becomes the general manager in New York has a major decision to make as soon as they get there. The first order of business will be deciding what to do with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could either retire, return to the Jets or go to another team. If Rodgers is not a part of the plans for 2025, then the new GM must decide what to do with guys like Nathaniel Hackett and Davante Adams that were brought in because of Rodgers.

Rebuilding the Jets will be a tall task, but whoever ends up with the job will still have a lot of talented young pieces to work with on the defense. That should make the job somewhat attractive to Spielman and others.