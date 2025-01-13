The Las Vegas Raiders had a very disappointing season in 2024 and decided to move on from both head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco after the season. Owner Mark Davis has his work cut out for him in rebuilding this roster and finding a new regime to lead it.

Now, it appears that Davis may not even be the one in the room with the most influence. Instead, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who its now a minority owner of the team, is reportedly in charge according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Brady, who purchased five percent of the Raiders in October, felt a total reset was needed. He nudged Davis into firing Telesco and Pierce and is expected the lead the charge when it comes to finding their replacements,” Bonsignore wrote. “‘This is Tom’s show now,' a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

“Davis, who has said he wants Brady to have a ‘huge' voice in the Raiders’ football operations, will still make the final call. But he has immense trust in Brady, who he has cultivated a personal and professional relationship with the last few years.”

No matter who is calling the shots between Brady and Davis, they have plenty of work to do to get this Raiders team back into contention. Las Vegas needs a quarterback badly and likely won its way out of the range to draft one in the first round without trading up. The Raiders also need to add talent all over the roster, as they are devoid of blue chip players outside of Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby.

To make things even more difficult, the Raiders play in an AFC West that is ultra-competitive. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren't going anywhere, Justin Herbert appears to have found a perfect match with Jim Harbaugh as his head coach and now it looks like Sean Payton, Bo Nix and the Broncos will be very good for the foreseeable future. As a franchise and as a roster, the Raiders are far behind those three, and Brady and the rest of that front office have plenty of heavy lifting to do in order to make up that ground.