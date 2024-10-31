The Indianapolis Colts have benched quarterback Anthony Richardson following their Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans. This move came after Richardson removed himself from the game due to fatigue. The Colts signal-caller explained himself immediately following the loss. But he is still receiving a ton of backlash for the decision.

This latest round of criticism comes from former NFL veteran Chase Daniel. Daniel, who won a Super Bowl as a player, spoke about the incident with The Athletic's Diana Russini on the Scoop City podcast. And he did not hold back when talking about Richardson's move against the Texans.

“Do not ever say that again in your entire career,” Daniel said on the Scoop City podcast. “You just lost the respect of every football player and every quarterback and every offensive lineman to ever have played the game. I’m being harsh, Diana, but that’s what this is called for. I’ve never seen this in my entire life. It is inexcusable, it is inexplicable, and he should be seriously thought about getting benched.”

Colts react to Anthony Richardson tapping out

Anthony Richardson has heard from nearly the entire football world in the wake of this incident. The Colts quarterback even received some criticism from his center Ryan Kelly. Kelly was certainly not the only Indianapolis figure to discuss the move publicly.

Head coach Shane Steichen provided his thoughts on Monday, via WISH-TV. “We had a conversation about it this morning in the quarterback room, which I'll keep private, but obviously in those situations he knows on those types of deals, you can't take yourself out.”

Richardson removed himself from the game during the third quarter on Sunday. The Colts faced a third and goal from the Texans 23-yard line. He ran a lot during the previous play, which resulted in him being sacked by Houston's defense. Still, it's a bad look for any player, especially in a sport all about toughing things out.

The Colts are 4-4 at this point in the season. And they have a huge challenge ahead of them in the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings. Indianapolis is turning to 39-year-old Joe Flacco for the time being. Flacco is being handed the responsibility of keeping the Colts in the playoff race in the AFC. Richardson will have to sit and wait for his next chance as Flacco tries to go on another incredible run similar to what he did with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.