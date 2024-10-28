Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders stunned the football world on Sunday evening. The Chicago Bears took the lead with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. While Washington needed a field goal to tie, they were well outside of field goal range. Sunday's game came down to a Hail Mary, and Jayden Daniels delivered.

Commanders receiver Noah Brown caught the game-winning pass to give Washington a huge win in Week 8. Reactions across the football world poured in as chaotic scenes unfolded in the nation's capital. Among the chaotic on-field scenes was Quinn, who could not contain himself following his team's huge win over the Bears.

Expand Tweet

The Commanders picked up their second game in a row following a loss to the Ravens in Week 6. Furthermore, Washington has won six of its last seven games following their opening-week loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Commanders are 6-2 on the year and occupy first place in the NFC East.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders spoil Bears' victory in Week 8

The Commanders controlled the game for the most part on Sunday night. Washington's offense could not find the endzone through the first three quarters. However, the Bears were unable to get anything going of their own. And the Commanders rode four Austin Seibert field goals to a 12-0 lead as we reached the halfway point of the third quarter.

However, the Bears received a massive shot in the arm late in the third. D'Andre Swift ran to the left sideline, shedding tackles and getting into the open field. No Commanders defender was able to take him to the dirt. Swift hit paydirt, putting Chicago on the board with a 56-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to go in the quarter.

The Bears had some chances in the fourth, including two drives right near the Washington goal line. One of those drives ended in a fumble recovery for the hosting Commanders. However, the Bears were able to cash in on their second opportunity. Roschon Johnson punched it in from one yard out to give his team the lead with 23 seconds remaining.

From there, the rest is history. Jayden Daniels launched a Hail Mary to put his Commanders ahead with no time remaining. And Dan Quinn celebrated as his team moved into first place in the NFC East ahead of their Week 9 clash with the New York Giants.