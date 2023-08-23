Trey Lance has lost out to Sam Darnold in the battle for the backup quarterback job with the San Francisco 49ers, and with the 49ers potentially shopping Lance in trades, the Minnesota Vikings are a possible destination, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Vikings were a rumored destination ahead of the 2021 draft, but did not have an opportunity to select him because the 49ers traded up to select him at No. 3 overall. However, these types of trades are tough to do after the draft. The Vikings have Nick Mullens as Kirk Cousins' backup on the roster, and they drafted quarterback Jaren Hall, so it might not make sense from a roster standpoint to add Lance at the moment.

Kirk Cousins is a solid quarterback, but he is 35 years old, and the Vikings could look to move on from him in the near future and give head coach Kevin O'Connell his own quarterback to build around.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Lance over the next week or so. There might not be much of a market for him, given his lack of experience at the NFL level along with losing out on the backup job to Sam Darnold.

The Vikings will have to figure out the quarterback position in the near future with Cousins getting up there in age, while the 49ers hope they have the position settled with Brock Purdy as their starter heading into the 2023 season. Lance will hope for a fresh start with maybe the Vikings, or another team who acquires him.