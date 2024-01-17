Could Russell Wilson play for the Vikings next season?

The Denver Broncos could be moving on from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. A tumultuous chapter in Denver could close for the Super Bowl champion quarterback after just two seasons. In NFL Free Agency, Wilson should have some suitors. And one suitor could be the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings were named as a potential fit for Wilson by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler noted that a union between Minnesota and the 35-year-old quarterback hinges on what Kirk Cousins does this offseason.

“Kevin O'Connell comes from the Sean McVay passing tree that maximizes quarterback efficiency. Wilson would have plenty of weapons in a group that includes Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison,” Fowler wrote, via ESPN.

Russell Wilson receives praise amid Vikings link

Wilson struggled in his two seasons with the Broncos. This past season saw him benched for backup Jarett Stidham after 15 games as Denver fell out of the AFC playoff race. In 2023, the 35-year-old veteran signal-caller threw 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while throwing for over 3000 yards.

His performance in 2023 was better than in 2022. And that was good enough to receive some praise from a rival. Fowler shared insight on Wilson from the 2023 NFL season he received from an unnamed AFC front office executive.

“He actually played well during their midseason winning streak,” Fowler's source said, via ESPN. “He's still a good quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven't declined that much. It's more about the fit as a person. His teammates seemed to like him there.”

Overall, it seems as if Wilson has options on the open market, should the Broncos actually release him. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams that make a play for the former Super Bowl champion.