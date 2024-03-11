The Minnesota Vikings are racing against time. With free agency still ongoing, the team is in a mad scramble to try and keep Kirk Cousins in Minnesota for the foreseeable future. It's a race that they're losing… HARD. The Atlanta Falcons are currently the frontrunners for Cousins' services. If Cousins walks… Minnesota will be in a rough spot.
Because of that, the Vikings are working overtime to try and keep Cousins. Ian Rapoport noted that the team is still not giving up on trying to convince the star quarterback to stay with the team. However, with the “tampering” window approaching, time might be running out for Minnesota.
“My understanding is that Cousins… obviously, we're getting close to the legal negotiating window. You have teams like the Atlanta Falcons who are waiting… It does seem like the Vikings are still working, still trying to see if there's somehow, someway they can get Kirk Cousins to stay. He's always going to maximize… he's going to take the biggest deal. The clock is ticking for the Vikings.”
From @GMFB: Russell Wilson lands with the #Steelers, the #Vikings are still working on Kirk Cousins, and Baker Mayfield stays home. pic.twitter.com/wb3b1oREUb
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
Cousins was on pace to get massively paid with his incredible performances last season. Despite the Vikings' early losses, Kirk was able to give his team a fighting chance. However, an Achilles tear midway through the season crushed his hopes and left his contract situation in doubt. Despite the injury, though, teams like the Falcons are lining up for Cousins.
The Vikings are under pressure now to try and keep their star quarterback in the city. If they fail to keep Cousins on the team, it will heavily affect their negotiations with Justin Jefferson as well. Even if JJ stays, though, they'll need to find a new QB. Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield, the two other top QBs in the FA class, have signed new deals.
Time is ticking for the Vikings. Can they find a way to convince Kirk to stay?