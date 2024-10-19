Christian McCaffrey, who had been dealing with an injury throughout training camp, was expected to play the San Francisco 49ers' season opener. The talented running back and Niners general manager John Lynch even said that he would play. But then he didn't, and he hasn't even suited up yet six games into the year.

McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve before Week 2, is eligible to return now, but he is still dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, which appears could keep him out half of the season or longer. The midway point, however, could be an interesting period to watch as it relates to McCaffrey's return, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“There's still some mystery around McCaffrey as to when he's going to exactly come back,” Fowler said on SportsCenter today, “but I've talked with some people in the organization who said, ‘Look we have the bye week coming up. Not this week, not next week, but then after that.'

“So that Week 9, Week 10 range could be a natural spot for McCaffrey to ramp up to be ready for the second half of the season. That still is the plan — for him to impact November, December in some fashion. Now, [the 49ers] got Jordan Mason back this week on the shoulder injury, they're ready to go and ready to win games without McCaffrey, but they hope [in] the second half of the season he's good to go.”

Christian McCaffrey still out with injury as 49ers struggle to find footing

Last season at this time, McCaffrey had 553 yards rushing and 177 yards receiving, in addition to 9 total touchdowns. The 49ers were also 5-1, having won their first five games of the year en route to a second consecutive NFC West title and the top playoff seed in the conference.

This season, for both the Niners and McCaffrey, has been a difficult one. Despite winning its season opener at home vs. the New York Jets without McCaffrey, San Francisco lost each of its next two games vs. the Minnesota Vikings and divisional rival Los Angeles Rams. While the Niners rebounded vs. the lowly New England Patriots, they squandered a 10-point fourth-quarter lead the following week in a 24-23 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners are certainly hoping last week's ‘Thursday Night Football' win over the Seattle Seahawks, which put them back atop the NFC West for the time being, is the catalyst to get back on track and consistently win games. But this weekend's opponent makes that a hard task to accomplish.

On Sunday, the 49ers will meet a familiar foe: the Kansas City Chiefs, who have defeated the Niners the last four times the teams have played, including Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and Super Bowl LVIII in February.

After the Chiefs, who are coming off of a bye week, the 49ers play the Dallas Cowboys, who should also be well-rested for that game after their own bye week. San Francisco will get a week off after that before heading into Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers on Nov. 10.