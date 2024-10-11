The San Francisco 49ers really needed a win Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, and fortunately, they got one. And everyone, from Trent Williams to Kyle Juszczyk understands the importance of the Niners' 36-24 road victory.

After the game, Williams agreed that San Francisco's ‘Thursday Night Football' NFC West clash with the Seahawks was a “must-win,” and Juszczyk, who scored the final touchdown of the night before celebrating with his wife, shared similar sentiments.

“We knew we needed to get this one,” Juszczyk said, via 49ers Webzone. “We had to put a stop to the losing. And to put us in first place in our division, that's everything. All our goals are in front of us.”

With the win, the Niners improved to 3-3 on the season, which at the very least will keep them in a tie for first in their division following this weekend. Seattle is also 3-3 now, and with a win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals could also be .500 heading into Week 7.

Not only did the 49ers need the win to maintain pace in the NFC West, but looking ahead, San Francisco very well could have been 2-6 going into its bye week. The Niners play the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday before hosting the Dallas Cowboys on ‘Sunday Night Football' the following week.

“This is something we can build from, get healthy with this little extra week, get two [more] wins before the bye, and go on our run,” Juszczyk said.

49ers' offense clicks, defense forces turnovers in big win vs. Seahawks

After three losses in their last four games, the 49ers' offense caught fire in Seattle on Thursday. Brock Purdy, who had thrown 3 interceptions in the last two weeks and been sacked 13 times in the first five weeks, played a strong, clean game — the Niners' quarterback went 18-for-28 and threw for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Additionally, the 49ers had their best rushing game of the season so far, as the team earned a season-high 228 yards on the ground on just 33 carries, averaging out to a season-high 6.9 yards per attempt.

The defense, which bent but did not break much Thursday, proved to be opportunistic, picking off Geno Smith twice and recovering a fumble as well. While Smith threw for 306 yard on 52 attempts, the 49ers defense allowed just one passing touchdown and completely shut down the Seahawks' run game — Seattle recorded just 52 rushing yards on 20 carries in the loss.

Next week, the 49ers will have an opportunity to be the first team to hand Kansas City a loss this season. The Chiefs (5-0) have won each of the last four meetings with San Francisco, including in Super Bowls LIV in 2020 and Super Bowl LVIII eight months ago.