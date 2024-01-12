Commanders believe Adam Peters can turn things around

The Washington Commanders have crossed off the first major item on their offseason check list after hiring Adam Peters to be their new general manager, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The executive has been instrumental in helping the San Francisco 49ers build arguably the most impressive roster in the NFL.

Commanders owner Josh Harris earnestly hopes he can accomplish the same for his franchise, this time as the leader of a front office. Peters edges out fellow finalist, Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears, and will now get to work on addressing the roster's multiple glaring holes.

Peters had been with the 49ers since 2017, starting out as vice president of player personnel before serving under John Lynch as assistant general manger from 2021-23. He has steadily climbed his way up the ladder to earn this big break, winning two Super Bowls as a scout for the New England Patriots and another one while working as the Denver Broncos' director of college scouting.

Adam Peters' history with the Niners will immediately form expectations in fans' minds. Washington has been trudging along aimlessly for a couple years, but the new ownership group is putting its plan in place. It will be up to Peters and the new head coach to establish a respectable culture in the team's locker room, and a competent product on the football field.

That journey will naturally begin during free agency and at the 2024 NFL Draft- where the Commanders will have the No. 2 overall pick. The Washington D.C. area and the rest of the FedEx fanatics will be overjoyed if their team can find its GM, coach and franchise quarterback all in one pivotal offseason.