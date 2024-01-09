The Titans are moving on from Mike Vrabel.

The Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons with the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mike Vrabel took over the Titans in 2018, leading them to four-straight winning seasons, including an AFC Championship in 2019. Tennessee has gone under .500 the last two seasons, finishing 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023, and now the organization feels it is time to move in a new direction.

The Titans are moving in a new direction in a number of ways. Tennessee was known for the duo of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry during Vrabel's tenure. Will Levis seems like the starting quarterback next season, and Derrick Henry is entering free agency. That trio brought the Titans to a lot of success. The group made the AFC Championship game in the 2019 season, and had the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the 2021 season.

Team owner Amy Adams Strunk detailed the reasoning for the decision to move on from Vrabel in a team statement.

“As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team access across all football functions,” Amy Adams Strunk said on the team's website. “Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.”

Vrabel was overall successful with the Titans. It will be interesting to see who Tennessee hires next, and if Vrabel lands a head coaching job elsewhere.