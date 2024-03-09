One of the most consistently fascinating areas of NFL free agency year after year is the quarterback market. Teams that aren't quite set on their quarterback are usually on the hunt for that one quarterback to put them over the edge. This year's class features the likes of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield is likely staying with the Buccaneers, while Cousins is heavily linked with the Falcons. As for Wilson and Fields… well, the markets aren't as defined for them. Their sub-par play last season limits how many NFL teams are interested in them. In fact, a report from Ben Volin of the Boston Globe says that Browns backup Jacoby Brissett has more interest around the NFL than either Justin Field or Russell Wilson.
“Wilson visited the Giants and Steelers over the weekend, and he makes sense for teams who want to win now but have a shaky starting QB (the Vikings and Raiders could get involved, too). Justin Fields is also available in a trade, though his market hasn’t materialized. Jacoby Brissett is arguably getting more interest than both as a bridge starter and mentor for a young QB.”
Volin notes that the Patriots are one of the teams that reportedly has interest in Brissett. Brissett's solid play for the Browns during Deshaun Watson's absence in 2022 earned him a lot of respect. In a lot of ways, he's the model of a perfect NFL backup quarterback: a solid hand to guide the team in case of an emergency, and a great presence in the QB room.
For NFL teams that aren't decided on their next step yet, Brissett is a much more palatable option that either Fields or Wilson. Wilson brings a lot of baggage and could command a steep price (see: his Broncos contract). As for Fields, he's not as proven as Wilson… and he's also set for an extension as well. There's a reason why aside from the Patriots, the Bears, Broncos, and Commanders have interest in the backup.
Still, that doesn't mean that both Wilson and Fields will be without a team in the 2024 NFL season. The Steelers have interest in Wilson, and there's going to be a team that would like to try and get Fields as a “reclamation project” of sorts. It will be interesting to see how NFL teams sort out their respective QB situations over the offseason.