With NFL free agency set to kick off, some names have already signed new deals. One player that is going to be worth monitoring is veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. After being released by the Denver Broncos, Wilson was reportedly headed to take a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As it turns out, before leaving, Wilson was in New Jersey for an “exploratory meeting” with the New York Giants, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
‘Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants, per league sources. Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources.'
The Giants finding a way to land Wilson would be an interesting choice, especially with Daniel Jones at the position after he signed a massive contract a year ago worth $160 million over four years. On the other hand, Jones' play has not been worthy of that deal, and Brian Daboll could very well decide to bring in somebody else for the position.
Wilson's time with the Broncos was a huge disappointment and has sparked reactions fro many, including former Broncos player Mark Schlereth. Nonetheless, Wilson will get to decide his next team and is one of the more curious free agents given his age and recent play. All in all, the Giants are likely to add a quarterback of some sort, and Wilson joining Daboll would be a solid fit all around.
Buckle up, NFL free agency season is here.