Rumors around the NFL are indicating that the New York Jets are receiving trade calls in regards to the availability of defensive end Bryce Huff. The Jets are reportedly turning callers away, and the reasoning is due to his impending free agency after the season, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Part of logic here: [Bryce] Huff could do well in free agency, which would set up Jets with a good compensatory pick, potentially.”

Some sound reasoning for the Jets despite the potentially solid compensation that they could get if they opted to trade Bryce Huff. Regardless of the rumors, it sounds like Huff will be in the Meadowlands this season, which he is probably excited about.

The Jets are considered serious Super Bowl contenders this year with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. These beliefs were only supplemented recently by the signing of Dalvin Cook, giving the Jets two elite veteran touchdown scorers in their backfield.

Besides Cook and Rodgers, the Jets also have young studs like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson on their offense that are hoping to make this one of the more formidable units in all of the NFL. Not to mention, Huff is probably as excited about the defensive side of the ball, as one of the stronger defenses in the NFL last year figures to be just as good this season.

Stay tuned into any more trade rumors surrounding Bryce Huff and the Jets that are swirling around the NFL. As of now, it doesn't look like a trade will be happening any time soon.