The New York Jets are going all-in for the 2023 season. After years of struggling at the bottom of the league, the team has made a push for the Super Bowl. They traded for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lead an offense that showed tons of promise last season. In addition, the team made a blockbuster signing, acquiring star running back Dalvin Cook.

All of these moves have Jets having dreaming of competing for a Super Bowl this season. Amid all the hype surrounding the Jets, Dalvin Cook said that their chances of winning the championship this season are “realistic”, per NFL.com.

“I think it's very realistic,” Cook told the New York Post on Monday. “Obviously you look at the roster, you look at the people we've added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it's something to be excited about. We just gotta go out there and do our part.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Cook also acknowledged that the whole reason why he's in New York is to win a Super Bowl for the Jets.

“That's why I came, that's why I'm here, to help any way I can to get to where we need to go, and that's holding up the trophy, and that's what we're trying to do,” Cook said.

The Jets are looking to win their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl III. They have all the tools in the world: a top-tier defense and an offense with promising weapons. Can they complete their quest?