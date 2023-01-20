It appears that at least some people around the NFL believe that Zach Wilson has played his final down with the New York Jets, and that his teammates are not looking for him to return to the field.

On Friday, The Score’s Andrew Schultz appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. While on the show, he spoke about Wilson and the Jets quarterback situation.

“There would be a mutiny if Zach Wilson was QB1 again. It’s not going to happen. I don’t know if they are going to trade him, they said they are not actively going to. They aren’t going to get a lot for him but I can tell you when speaking to some players on the team, his approach, or lack thereof, was not well regarded.”

Schultz went on to add, “There’s some Kyler Murray to that situation where everyone knows that this guy is super talented, he could be the franchise, but you want to see a lot more. Whether it’s late to meetings, screwing around in meetings, not having the right attitude, that’s what I get.”

Following a turbulent rookie season, expectations were high for Zach Wilson heading into year two. While he recorded a 5-4 starting record, he, unfortunately, struggled heavily at times.

Wilson finished the season throwing for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions. After being relegated to the bench, Wilson made his return to the field when injuries struck the Jets quarterback room.

Following this season, the Jets could have big decisions to make surrounding Wilson. But it appears that there is at least a chance that he won’t be taking snaps for this team in 2023.