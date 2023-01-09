By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Zach Wilson made it perfectly clear that he’s willing to fight to be the No. 1 quarterback for the New York Jets next season. When asked Monday how he’d handle things if the Jets brought in a veteran quarterback during the offseason, Wilson cut right to the chase.

“I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day,” Wilson said. “It’s not in a negative way, it’s in a positive way. It’s making everybody better, hopefully. And you just go out there and attack every day.”

How will Zach Wilson react if the Jets sign a veteran quarterback? "I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice every day" pic.twitter.com/hy1IMJNB2a — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 9, 2023

That Zach Wilson is fielding questions about his future with the Jets speaks to the lack of success he has had since they made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The 23-year-old is 8-14 in 22 NFL starts and has completed only 55.2 percent of his passes, throwing 18 interceptions to 15 touchdowns. He was the lowest-rated QB in the league each of his first two seasons.

Things got so bad for Wilson this season, when the Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for a 12th consecutive year, that he was benched in favor of fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. He also was benched twice, for five games, this season.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson “will have a chance to compete” for the QB1 role next season. That is a big change from when Wilson entered his first two seasons as the undisputed starting quarterback.

Saleh did add that he expects Wilson to “take a big jump” in his development in 2023. Last week he suggested that Wilson should “go to a beach … read a book … get away from the game … discover yourself” when the 2022 campaign ends.

In a moment of reflection Monday, Zach Wilson said he let down Mike LaFleur. The embattled offensive coordinator is on the hot seat after the Jets scored four touchdowns in their final six games, none in the last three.

“I haven’t done enough for him. I wish I played better for him and for everybody in this locker room,” Wilson said.

"I love this franchise and what they've given me. I'm going to give everything to the guys that have supported me along the way." Zach Wilson on his future with the Jets and how he plans on approaching the offseason: pic.twitter.com/y0gfT9iRTp — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 9, 2023

He also stated that he wants to remain with the Jets.

“I love this franchise and what they’ve given me,” he said.

So, after saying all the right things Monday, Wilson must now go rebuild his confidence this offseason, improve his mechanics and decision-making and become the quarterback he was drafted to be.

That is no small feat for Zach Wilson, who seemingly welcomes the challenge ahead.