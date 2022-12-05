By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Baker Mayfield has been released by the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback has struggled to find consistent production with his new team, yes. However, it’s still a bit surprising for a team to cut bait with a player they traded for before the season started.

As you can expect, everyone on NFL Twitter was ready with their zingers after Baker Mayfield’s release from the Panthers. Many immediately connected him to the San Francisco 49ers, the team that ex-teammate Christian McCaffrey is now playing for. The idea of CMC somehow reuniting with Baker Mayfield was hilarious to many fans.

CMC seeing that Baker Mayfield is now a free agent pic.twitter.com/7nPHcRrkCW — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) December 5, 2022

The Baker Mayfield super bowl MVP on the 49ers will move mountains — Krilldude (@krilldude) December 5, 2022

Some also felt bad for Baker Mayfield. After all, he was traded away pretty easily by the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers, who traded for the controversial Deshaun Watson while Mayfield was on the roster.

I still can't help but feel for him, betrayed for a sexual assaulter by the franchise he made relevant and it was all downhill from there. Hopefully he saved his money unless a franchise like the Falcons or 49rs make a desperation move for him. — Noah Russell (@NoahRus70164499) December 5, 2022

Another Twitter user pointed out the irony of Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield’s current situations. If you recall, the relationship between the two in Cleveland was rocky, to say the least. Now, Beckham Jr is commanding big money from teams, while Mayfield was just released by a Panthers team in desperate need for a QB.

Odell is running the NFL equivalent of “the Bachelor” with regards to his free agency and Baker Mayfield has been dumped by his second team in 6 months .. that discourse from last November aged like bananas.. https://t.co/zwAMY61sYQ — Kev (@klew24) December 5, 2022

Here are some other tweets regarding Mayfield’s release.

But my Baker Mayfield Off the Leash Panthers shirt hasn’t even arrived yet. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 5, 2022

Baker Mayfield leaving the Panthers pic.twitter.com/TZUKUZPQ3x — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 5, 2022

Baker Mayfield: “I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them.” pic.twitter.com/qbHg7lwhFY — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 5, 2022

Baker Mayfield will now be placed on waivers after his release. NFL teams are able to acquire him early for a price. After that period, Mayfield will become a free agent who can sign with any team. We’ll see if any team will take a shot and see if they can fix the quarterback’s problems.