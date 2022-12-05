In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Baker Mayfield has been released by the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback has struggled to find consistent production with his new team, yes. However, it’s still a bit surprising for a team to cut bait with a player they traded for before the season started.

As you can expect, everyone on NFL Twitter was ready with their zingers after Baker Mayfield’s release from the Panthers. Many immediately connected him to the San Francisco 49ers, the team that ex-teammate Christian McCaffrey is now playing for. The idea of CMC somehow reuniting with Baker Mayfield was hilarious to many fans.

Some also felt bad for Baker Mayfield. After all, he was traded away pretty easily by the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers, who traded for the controversial Deshaun Watson while Mayfield was on the roster.

Another Twitter user pointed out the irony of Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield’s current situations. If you recall, the relationship between the two in Cleveland was rocky, to say the least. Now, Beckham Jr is commanding big money from teams, while Mayfield was just released by a Panthers team in desperate need for a QB.

Here are some other tweets regarding Mayfield’s release.

Baker Mayfield will now be placed on waivers after his release. NFL teams are able to acquire him early for a price. After that period, Mayfield will become a free agent who can sign with any team. We’ll see if any team will take a shot and see if they can fix the quarterback’s problems.