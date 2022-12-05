By Gerard Samillano · 1 min read

Well, that’s something we didn’t expect. In another twist to their awful season, the Carolina Panthers are set to release Baker Mayfield, according to Ian Rapoport. Mayfield was traded to the team during the offseason, but he struggled mightily for the team when he started for them.

The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield a few weeks before the start of the season. The hope was that the ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback would turn things around for both himself and his new team. Instead, though, Mayfield struggled mightily when he started for Carolina. He would eventually be benched for PJ Walker and Sam Darnold.

The Panthers’ QB competition now boils down to either Walker or Darnold. Both players have performed at around the same level as Baker Mayfield this season. The likely plan for the offseason is for them to draft a new quarterback to hopefully lead their team to success in the NFL.

The Panthers currently hold a 4-8 record, and yet they somehow are still in the running to take the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons also have sub-.500 records for the season. We’ll see if this shocking roster change will be the catalyst for Carolina finally bowing out of contention.