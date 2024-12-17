We've got the NFL Week 16 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks is winning this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 13-3, with an overall record of 152-72 since Week 1. Can it continue to accurately predict the outcomes of each game? Let's take a look the NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

Expand Tweet

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 3 3 3 7 16 LAC 7 3 6 3 19

A battle between two tough defenses saw five turnovers occur in one game. Bo Nix and Justin Herbert threw a combined 4 INTs. But at least the latter at least got to celebrate a victory with his team.

The Chargers started well after Nix threw an interception to Derwin James. Gus Edwards capped off a 5-play, 25 yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Broncos scored two unanswered field goals, but the Chargers scored one of their own before the half expired.

In the third quarter, both teams traded a pair of field goals, and the Chargers earned another as they extended their lead 16-9. The Broncos had multiple opportunities to tie the game, including an interception that was returned to the Chargers' 26 yard line. Instead, Nix threw another interception, losing a big opportunity.

The Broncos eventually did score a touchdown, but by this point, L.A. already had a 19-6 lead. Down 19-16 with only three minutes left, Denver was unable to get the ball back as the Chargers ran the clock down.

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL HOU 7 3 7 7 24 KC 3 3 7 7 20

The Houston Texans end up winning a nail-biter over the Kansas City Chiefs, thanks to Nico Collins.

Houston led 10-6 at half, thanks to a 51 yard TD reception from Nico Collins. Collins ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 0:12 left. Despite leading 17-6 halfway through the third quarter, the Texans allowed two unanswered touchdowns from Kansas City. A three yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy saw the Chiefs lead for the first time all day.

But the Texans prevailed, thanks to a close drive that saw them convert two fourth down conversions. In the end, Nico Collins caught a two yard TD pass from Stroud, and the Chiefs were unable to come back. No luck this time for KC, as they drop to 13-2. Houston, meanwhile, rises to 10-5.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PIT 7 7 0 8 22 BAL 3 6 13 3 25

The Baltimore Ravens overcame a shaky first half to defeat the Steelers in Week 16. Thanks to a dominant performance in the third quarter, the Ravens move one step closer to regaining the throne of the AFC North.

The only good thing that can be said of the Ravens' first half was that Justin Tucker converted all three field goal attempts. But while the Ravens settled for field goals, the Steelers scored two touchdowns in the first half. Jaylen Warren punched it in for 1 yard in the first quarter. Then, in the second, Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III.

But everything changed in the second half. Lamar Jackson went off, scoring on two back-to-back TD drives. Baltimore took a 15-14 lead after Jackson threw a 39 yard TD pass to Zay Flowers. However, Derrick Henry failed to punch it in for the 2pt conversion. But that didn't matter, as Baltimore soon got the ball back again. This time, Henry did make it into the end zone after an 11 yard TD run.

Furthermore, the Ravens extended their lead even more when Tucker nailed his fourth field goal of the day. Down 25-14, the Steelers did manage to score with about 1:47 remaining. They even converted the two-point conversion, but missed the onside kick attempt.

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NYG 0 0 0 6 6 ATL 7 3 7 7 24

The Atlanta Falcons earn an easy win over Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants. New York went scoreless in the first three quarters as the Falcons' defense had no trouble stopping them.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' offense took its time putting the game away. They didn't make it a two-possession lead until the two minute warning in the first half. With the exception of a 25 yard TD run from Bijan Robinson, Atlanta's offense was stagnant.

They looked better in the second as Kirk Cousins fired off a touchdown pass to Drake London on the first drive to make it 17-0. The Falcons scored again after their defense recovered a fumble from Tyrone Tracy Jr. Robinson took it the house again for 23 yards, and the Falcons led 24-0.

DeVito scored a garbage time touchdown with 2:12 remaining. He threw a six yard TD pass to Malik Nabers, but missed the two point conversion attempt. Regardless, the Falcons keep their playoff hopes with the win.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 7 7 3 13 30 CHI 7 0 3 0 10

The Lions' defense played much better this weak as they handled the Bears with ease. Caleb Williams played very well on the Bears' first drive, then proceeded to throw three interceptions throughout the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, the Lions' offense slowly but surely kept the ball rolling. Despite missing David Montgomery, the run game was still very efficient. Jahmyr Gibbs ended the day with 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the win. His 31 yard TD run in the second quarter put the Lions up 14-7.

However, Detroit really didn't put the game way until the fourth quarter. Up 17-10 with 13:35 left, Gibbs took into the end zone again on a two yard TD run. Williams then proceeded to throw two interceptions on back-to-back drives, allowing the Lions to chew clock and put up six more points.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CLE 0 7 0 7 14 CIN 3 7 14 0 24

We decided to start Jameis Winston over Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but that didn't matter as the Bengals won to keep their playoff hopes alive. Cincinnati got off to a hot 10-0 start after Burrow threw a 14 yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase in the second quarter. But Browns' RB Jerome Ford prevented a first half shut out with a 16 yard TD run before the two-minute warning.

However, the Browns' offense could not keep up with the Bengals, who proceeded to score two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter. First, Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki for seven yards. On their next drive, Chase Brown punched it in for 1 yard to make it 24-7.

The Browns did score once more, but in garbage time as they ended up losing 24-14.

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TEN 0 7 3 7 17 IND 3 10 0 7 20

The Colts keep their playoff hopes alive with a close win over the Titans. Anthony Richardson actually played very well, despite the low score. He scored a passing touchdown pass in the second quarter, and ran in for another in the fourth quarter for the game-winning touchdown. But more on that later.

We did start Titans' QB Will Levis because his rating was better, but he still played pretty poorly. Overall, Levis threw two interceptions to only one touchdown in the loss. However, the Colts only managed to score three points off both of those turnovers combined.

Tennessee earned their first lead of the day when Levis threw a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley to make it 17-13. But with 4:11 left, the Colts wasted 3:31 before Richardson took it to the red zone on a five yard scramble.

With 30 seconds left, Tennessee's offense only gained 17 yards before the clock expired.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAR 7 7 10 7 31 NYJ 3 7 10 6 26

The Rams keep their postseason hopes alive with a strong win over the Jets. Puka Nacua was on fire as he destroyed New York's seccondary.

Down 14-3 in the two-minute warning, Aaron Rodgers brought the Jets back into the game with a TD pass to Davante Adams. New York went on to take the lead briefly in the second half, thanks to a kick return TD from Xavier Gipson. But the Rams scored 10 unanswered points, including a 43 yard TD pass to Nacua.

Up 24-20 in the fourth, The Rams effectively put the game away when Nacua caught his second touchdown pass for 28 yards. Aaron Rodgers did score again, but the team missed their two-point conversion attempt, as well as their onside kick attempt.

L.A. remains hopeful while the Jets drop to 4-11.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 0 10 7 7 24 WAS 7 3 3 0 13

The Philadelphia Eagles sweep the Commanders after defeating them 24-13. Between a great defensive performance and HB Saquon Barkley, the Birds dominated time of possession.

The Commanders started off fine, scoring the first touchdown of the game (a 1 yard TD run from Brian Robinson Jr.). However, for the rest of the game, they only managed to tack on two more field goals. Meanwhile, the Eagles' offense scored 24 points in the final three quarters alone.

Eagles fans can thank Saquon Barkley, who earned 139 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown. Between him, Kenneth Gainwell, and Jalen Hurts, the Eagles ran 39 times for 212 yards. Hurts also threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 24-13. When Washington did get the ball, they barely moved. And when the Eagles had the ball, they always took a few minutes off the clock.

Overall, the Eagles held the ball for 38:21, while the Commanders only had it for a little over 21 minutes. Overall, the Eagles win again in hopes of earning the #1 seed in the NFC.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL AZ 7 7 0 7 21 CAR 3 6 3 3 15

The Cardinals hold off the panthers, limiting them to just five field goals and no touchdowns in the 21-15 win. Arizona keeps their playoff hopes alive thanks to their defense, as well as HB James Conner.

The veteran RB started strong, running 19 yards for a touchdown on the first drive of the day, Later, in the second quarter, he punched it in for three yards, making it 14-6.

During the third quarter, Arizona's offense was quiet, but the Panthers failed to capitalize. On two occasions they found themselves in AZ territory in the third quarter and yet, they only scored one field goal to make it 14-12.

The Cardinals' offense woke back up in the fourth quarter when Kyler Murray threw a 12 yard TD pass to Greg Dortch. Carolina managed to put up another field goal to make it a one possession game again. However, neither team would go on to score again as the Cardinals won.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 7 3 7 10 27 SEA 7 7 3 7 24

The Vikings keep things close with the Lions after a close victory against the Seahawks.

In the first quarter, both teams traded touchdowns. Aaron Jones and Zach Charbonnet both scored, tying things up at 7-7 at the end of the first. But Seattle took the lead in the second half after D.K. Metcalf caught a TD with only 0:29 left in the first half. With that, the Seahawks had the lead, 14-10.

But things were tied back up at the end of the third, thanks to a 29 yard TD reception from Justin Jefferson. A Seattle field goal made it 17-17 at the end of the third.

Both teams traded a pair of TDs again. This time, Jordan Addison caught a touchdown, while Charbonnet ran it in again. But the Vikings had the benefit of time, as they had four minutes to drive down the field and make the game-winning field goal. With the win, Minnesota rises up to 13-2.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NE 0 3 3 7 13 BUF 14 10 14 3 41

The Buffalo Bills absolutely destroyed the Patriots. On offense, defense, and special teams, the Bills simply outplayed the Patriots in every aspect.

Josh Allen continues to make a case for the MVP award, scoring three touchdowns while throwing for 276 yards in the win. The Bills also scored a punt return TD when Brandon Codrington took it 65 yards into the end zone. By the end of the first half, the Bills were up 24-3.

Forced to pass, Drake Maye ended up throwing two interceptions in the second half. The first was returned to the NE 16. James Cook took it to the house two plays later. On Maye's second interception, the Patriots were actually in the red zone. Overall, it was like fate itself prevented the Patriots from scoring.

In the end, the Bills ended up winning 41-13, with New England's only touchdown coming in OT. This Bills team looks poised to make a big run in the postseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL JAX 0 0 7 3 10 LV 0 0 3 6 9

In a battle for Draft Picks, the Raiders ended up winning by losing to the Jaguars and improving their draft pick. I know the way I worded it, but it makes sense. Because at the end of the day, none of these teams are going to the playoffs this year.

As for the game itself, what else did you expect in the Mac Jones-Desmond Ridder Bowl. Funny enough, both teams went scoreless in the first half, then proceeded to score a combined five times in the second half. Overall, the Jaguars won, thanks to a 4-yard TD run from Tank Bigsby that went a long way in the end. Cam Little converted the game-winning field goal as the time expired.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL SF 10 3 7 0 20 MIA 0 7 7 17 31

It was a disaster for the 49ers, who blew a 20-7 lead in the second half.

Things started well for the Niners, who took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Isaac Guerendo scored a touchdown on the opening drive. Then, Jake Moody converted a 45 yard field goal. The Dolphins finally scored a touchdown, but the 49ers tacked on another field goal before the half.

Things kept going well for San Fransisco, as Guerendo scored again, this time on a 3 yard TD run. Although they opted not to go for two, the team was up 20-7. But that's when things got ugly.

The Dolphins quickly responded with as Tua Tagovailoa threw a 45 yard TD pass to Jaylen Waddle to make it 20-14. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Guerendo fumbled, and Miami recovered. De'Von Achane ran it in for 11 yards, with the Dolphins taking a 21-20 lead.

Brock Purdy then threw an interception to Kendall Fuller, who returned it to the SF 36. Six plays later, Tua threw it to Tyreek Hill for a seven yard TD. Now down 28-20, the 49ers needed a touchdown, plus a two-point conversion. They earned neither as they never scored again. Miami put the game away with a 27 yard field goal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TB 0 17 7 10 34 DAL 7 0 7 7 21

It was scary at first for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they ultimately pulled it back together to stomp the Cowboys, 34-21. After a scoreless first quarter, the Buccaneers outscored the Cowboys 31-14 throughout the rest of the game.

Mike Evans trying so hard to reach that 1,000 yard mark again. So he caught eight passes for 154 yards in this game. He also ended up catching a 24 yard TD pass in the second quarter that put the Buccaneers up 17-7. Baker Mayfield was also extremely productive, completing 23 of 32 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Tampa Bay put the game away after Cowboys' QB Cooper Rush threw a pick six to Lavonte David in the fourth quarter to make it 31-14. Dallas did end up scoring again, but in garbage time. And with the loss, the Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs. The Buccaneers retain their #1 spot in the NFC South. However, they'll want to win out in their last two games (CAR, NO).

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NO 3 7 0 0 10 GB 7 10 3 7 27

The Green Bay Packers improve their playoff chances with a convincing win over the Saints. Green Bay's defense shut the Saints' offense down for the entire second half, allowing Jordan Love and the offense to extend their lead.

Spencer Rattler actually played fine in the first half. He threw a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara to cut the Packers' lead to 14-10. But in the second half, he was very inaccurate, fumbled the ball, and failed to lead any scoring drives.

The Jordan Love Toyotathon run continues, as he threw two touchdown passes in the win. Additionally, Josh Jacobs played a big factor, running 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. The offense put the game away in the fourth quarter when Love threw an 18 yard TD pass to Christian Watson to make it 27-10 with only five minutes left.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 16 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing the real results and comparing them next week!

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.