We've got the NFL Week 15 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 11-2, with an overall record of 139-69 since Week 1. Can Madden 25 continue to accurately predict the outcome of each match? Let's find out as we take a look at the NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25 – All Winners & Losers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL LAR 6 7 3 3 6 25 SF 0 3 10 6 0 19

The Los Angeles Rams increase their playoff chances with a tight win over the 49ers. The team gave up a 13 point lead early on, but found a way to pull through in Overtime.

QB Matthew Stafford threw for over 250 yards, but scored no touchdowns while throwing one interception in the game. However, he did well enough to get L.A. down the field and into field goal range. Kyren Williams scored two touchdowns, including the game-winning, four yard TD run in OT.

The 49ers played poorly in the beginning, but adjusted in the second half. Brock Purdy, who only completed five passes in the first half, completed 18 in the second for over 225 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to George Kittle in the third quarter to reduce L.A.'s lead, making it 16-10. An additional two field goals in the fourth quarter catapulted the 49ers into Overtime.

However, on the opening drive, the Rams went down the field in seven plays. Kyren Williams' TD run sends the Rams to an 8-6 record. The 49ers' playoff chances drop as they go down to 6-9.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 7 10 3 7 27 CLE 0 3 0 7 10

The Chiefs earn a stress-free win after dominating the Cleveland Browns, 27-10. Patrick Mahomes played one of his best games of the season, with three touchdown passes and no turnovers. He also connected with WR DeAndre Hopkins often, who recorded 9 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs got off to a good start, taking a 14-0 lead before Cleveland scored any points. And before halftime, the offense drove down the field in just 40 seconds to get a field goal.

Up 17-3 at half, the Chiefs' offense slowed down in the third and fourth quarters. However, their defense still put too much pressure on Jameis Winston, sacking the Cleveland QB five times. Winston also threw 2 interceptions in the game, both of which led to scoring drives. Their only touchdown came in garbage time when Winston connected with Elijah Moore for a 13 yard TD pass.

With the win, the Chiefs remain #1 in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 14 7 10 0 31 TEN 0 7 3 7 17

The Cincinnati defeated the Tennessee Titans as they now enter a two-game winstreak. It's still going to be tough to enter the playoffs, but the Bengals keep their hopes alive.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase continue to be the best in the league for their positions. Burrow completed 25 of 37 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Chase caught ten of those passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. And other Chase on the team, specifically, Chase Brown, caught six passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Brown also ran 13 times for 55 yards.

The Titans' defense didn't play great, but more blame can go towards their offense. Tennessee's offense didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Their only score in the first half came from a punt return TD.

Cincinnati's offense slowed down in the fourth quarter, mostly running the ball and punting. Despite several opportunities to try and comeback, Tennessee failed, and lost their third game in a row.

Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 3 0 14 24 NO 3 3 3 3 12

It wasn't pretty, but the Washington Commanders found a way to hold off Spencer Rattler and the Saints. Thanks to their defense, Washington held the Saints to only field goals. Despite reaching the red zone three times, the Saints' couldn't end their drives with a touchdown. However, they did keep things close for most of the game.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter when Washington broke away. First, Jayden Daniels connected with Zach Ertz for a five yard TD pass to make it 17-12. After Alvin Kamara fumbled the ball on their next drive, the Commanders only needed to drive 26 yards down the field to win score again. This time, Daniels threw it to Terry McLaurin for 17 yards to make it 24-12.

With four minutes left, anything was possible. But the Saints quickly turned the ball over on downs, and the rest was history.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 14 14 7 0 35 NYG 0 7 0 0 7

The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Giants 35-7 to keep their spot in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns, and Derrick Henry ran for two as Baltimore's offense could not be stopped. Giants' QB Drew Lock also struggled and left the game with an injury in the third quarter.

The Ravens' defense took advantage with Tommy DeVito out on the field. He threw two interceptions and only completed 46% of his passes. However. The Ravens offense slowed down in the second half. They always seemingly drove towards the Giants' territory, only to punt shortly after. Unfortunately, Justin Tucker missed another field goal, from 52 yards out.

But that was the only sour note on an otherwise great day for the Ravens. A win here helps their efforts in taking over the AFC North.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 3 7 6 23 CAR 3 10 0 7 20

The Panthers lose yet another close game in heartbreaking fashion. Bryce Young threw two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as Dallas had just enough time in the end to put the game away.

The Panthers rebounded from a 10-0 deficit by scoring 13 unanswered points of their own. But if Chuba Hubbard wasn't stuffed at the goal line, then it very well could've been 17-10. Regardless, the Panthers led at halftime.

But Dallas quickly regained that lead when Cooper Rush threw a pass to CeeDee Lamb for a 37 yard touchdown. The Cowboys then tacked on another FG to make it 20-13 halfway through the fourth quarter.

Young scored his second touchdown, a 19 yard TD pass to #19, Adam Thielen. Tied 20-20 with just four minutes left, the Panthers needed to stop the Cowboys, get the ball back, and score an FG after wasting the clock.

Instead, the Cowboys drove down the field to the CAR 27, scored a field goal, and gave the Panthers only 35 seconds to respond. Young two incomplete passes before tossing an INT to Eric Kendricks.

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 3 7 3 10 23 JAX 7 0 7 0 14

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs, there's not too much to say about this game. Aaron Rodgers was accurate, completing over 70% of his passes fr 253 yards. However, he also threw a pick six to LB Devin Lloyd, who ran 46 yards into the end zone. But besides that, the Jaguars were mostly struggling outside of a TD run from Travis Etienne Jr.

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 7 7 28 HOU 7 14 3 7 31

The Dolphins and Texans duked it out across all four quarters, but the Texans came out on top. Thanks to a strong second quarter performance an a field goal, the Texans pulled away from the Dolphins to maintain their status as #1 in the AFC South.

C.J. Stroud and Tua Tagovailoa both threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns each. Stroud actually started the game with a 70 yard TD pass to Nico Collins on the second play.

Miami took their first lead of the game when Tyreek Hill caught a 32 yard touchdown pass to make it 28-24. However, his touchdown saw the Dolphins give the Texans 3:11 to score a touchdown and win the game.

After a long nine play drive, the Texans managed to drive 70 yards down the field and score. Joe Mixon caught a seven yard TD pass from Stroud as the Texans leadd 31-28 with 0:45 left. Needing a field goal, the Dolphins ran out of time, though they did manage to reach the HOU 45.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 3 3 6 3 15 DEN 7 0 10 0 17

The Broncos' defense helped Denver escape with a close victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Bo Nix and the offense only seemed capable of scoring on the first drive of each half, along with a turnover that proved to be crucial in the end.

Indianapolis played catch up for most of the game. It took them the entire first half to score two field goals. And right when the second half started, Denver scored another touchdown. To make matters worse, Anthony Richardson threw an interception to Patrick Surtain II, which was returned to the IND 15. Denver only managed a field goal, the score 17-6.

But Richardson and the Colts' offense responded with a touchdown, but they missed the two-point conversion, making it 17-12. In the fourth quarter, the Colts did tack on another field goal, but they were still trailing.

But Indianapolis' defense made a huge play, sacking Bo Nix on a big 3rd & 3. A series of short passes saw the Colts drive all the way to the DEN 24. However, a sack moved the Colts back to the 30. Needing a FG to win, Matt Gay missed the 48 yard field goal attempt. Denver is victorious.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 7 7 14 35 DET 7 10 14 7 38

Josh Allen and the Bills' offense were once again let down by their defense as they lost to the Detroit Lions. Buffalo simply had no way of stopping David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs as Sonic and Knuckles dominated the ground game.

Allen ended up throwing four touchdowns to just one interception. He also completed over 66% of his passes for over 325 yards. However, things got too challenging for the Bills when Gibbs scored on a five yard TD run that put the Lions up 31-21 at the end of the third.

But Buffalo's offense really didn't give up until the end. They managed to score again, making it 31-24. But a 60 yard TD pass to Jameson Williams saw the Lions put things away. While the Bills did score again, it wasn't until after the two-minute warning. They missed the onside kick attempt and Detroit earned their 13th win of the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 7 10 0 7 24 PHI 7 0 10 9 26

The Eagles came back from a 17-7 deficit to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thanks to Saquon Barkley and a couple of key turnovers, the Birds found a way to keep their hopes alive of earning the #1 spot in the NFC.

It started off well enough for both teams. Despite missing George Pickens, Russell Wilson completed 67% of his passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. On the team's first drive, Wilson found TE Pat Freiermuth for an 11-yard score.

The Eagles responded with a 14 yard touchdown run from Saquon Barkley. However, the Birds' offense slowed down in the second quarter, allowing the Steelers to rack an additional 10 points on them.

But things changed in the second half when Hurts hit A.J. Brown with a 49 yard TD pass. After Jaylen Warren fumbled a couple of drives later, the Eagles tied things up when Jake Elliott converted a 28 yard FG.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles tacked on another field goal to take their first lead of the day. However, Wilson and the Steelers' offense swiftly drove back down the field. Mike Williams caught a 17 yard TD pass, and Pittsburgh found themselves back on top 24-20.

Thanks to a great kick return, the Eagles started their next drive on the Steelers' 45. However, they only gained 20 yards before Elliott converted his first 50+ yard FG of the season. However, Philly was still down 24-23, but there was still 7:57 left in the game.

But luck was on the Eagles' side, as Wilson threw an interception to Darius Slay Jr., who returned the ball to the PIT 18. Again, the Eagles were quickly forced to score a field goal, thanks to T.J. Watt sacking Jalen Hurts for eight yards. With 6:01 left, the Steelers had plenty of time to run down the field and pick up a field goal. Instead, Wilson threw two incomplete passes before Jalen Carter sacked him on third down.

Interestingly, the Steelers opted not to go for it on 4th & 15, but there was still over five minutes left. But Saquon Barkley turned on the jets as he helped move the Eagles' offense to the PIT 11. From there, Hurts only needed to kneel as they won 26-24.

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 3 3 3 0 9 AZ 0 7 7 3 17

The Cardinals snap a three-game losing streak by defeating the New England Patriots 17-9. Drake Maye never turned the ball over, but two fumbles from Rhamondre Stevenson saw the Patriots lose out on two red zone opportunities. Maye was also very inaccurate, only completing 55% of his passes.

Arizona's offense wasn't spectacular either. They even let the Patriots take a 6-0 lead before Kyler Murray ran it into the end zone. But Chad Ryland missed a field goal that could've set them up 10-6 at the half.

However, the Cardinals made up for this mistake when James Conner took it to the house for a 30 yard TD run. But New England didn't let that score go unanswered, as they converted a 49 yard field goal before the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was, for the most part, pretty boring. Both teams punted back and forth, with the Cardinals getting favorable field position on one of them. The earned a field goal on that drive, and both teams went scoreless for the rest of the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 0 3 3 7 13 LAC 7 3 7 3 20

The Chargers strengthen their playoff hopes with a good defensive win over the Buccaneers. The defense held Tampa Bay to just six points in the first three quarters en route to victory.

L.A.'s offense didn't do anything spectacular. However, Justin Herbert played clean football, never turning the ball over while still throwing for 215 yards. J.K. Dobbins wasn't great outside of a few big runs, but he did enough as he scored a touchdown in the win.

The Chargers took a 20-6 lead in the fourth before the Buccaneers scored. Baker Mayfield threw a six yard TD pass to Cade Otton, but they failed to score again. On one drive, they did get close to the red zone. But two false starts and a sack pushed them too far back. Mayfield threw an incomplete pass on fourth down and the rest was history.

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 14 3 3 7 27 SEA 0 17 7 7 31

The Seahawks overcame a 14-0 deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers 31-27.

Things started off well for the Packers. Jordan love threw a touchdown pass on the first drive to Christian Watson. On their second drive, they scored again when Josh Jacobs ran it in for two yards,

But Seattle woke up in the second quarter, scoring two unanswered touchdowns of their own. Kenneth Walker III ended up scoring three times today, with two of those scores occurring in the second quarter. Later, Green Bay fumbled on what would've been their last drive of the half during the kick return. Seattle took advantage of the opportunity to score a field goal and tie the game 17-17.

The Packers tied it back up immediately after with a FG to retake their lead. However, the Seahawks went to take their first lead when Walker ran 40 yards down the field and into the end zone.

Not wanting to lose, Green Bay responded again. This time, Josh Jacobs pounded it in again for five yards. With 7:07 left, the Seahawks drove down the field and scored again. Geno Smith threw a 12 yard TD pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to take a 31-27 lead.

The Packers actually went back to the red zone twice, but they opted to go for it on fourth down on both occasions. Instead of taking the field goals, Green Bay ended up losing due to aggressive play calls. With the win, the Seahawks remain #1 in the NFC West.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 0 0 7 8 15 MIN 10 3 10 7 30

The Vikings managed to sweep the Bears this season, but it was almost another heart-wrenching matchup.

Things were going well for the Vikings in the first half. The offense scored 13 points, including a 23 yard TD pass to Jordan Addison. But in the second half, they let the Bears crawl back when Caleb Williams threw a TD to Rome Odunze. So Minnesota tacked on another 10 points, including a three yard TD run from Aaron Jones.

Up 23-7, D'Andre Swift helped Chicago bring things back with a 1 yard TD run. Williams then completed a pass to D.J. Moore for the two-point conversion, making it 23-15. After forcing a

But the Vikings put all hopes of a comeback away when Sam Darnold threw a 24 yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson with 3:18 left. Down 30-15, the Bears only had one timeout, but even that didn't matter as they couldn't make their way to the red zone again.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 15 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 7 7 0 7 21 LV 0 7 0 7 14

The Atlanta Falcons rebound from a four-game losing streak to defeat their former QB in Desmond Ridder. The former Falcon actually threw two touchdown passes, though one arguably came in garbage time. But the Falcons never had to look back as they always had the lead throughout the contest.

Kirk Cousins finally threw his first TD pass since week November 3rd in the second quarter when he threw an eight yard TD pass to Kyle Pitts. Earlier in the game. Bijan Robinson ran 1 yard into the end zone for a TD. Atlanta lead 14-0 halfway through the second quarter.

The Raiders finally got on the board when Ridder threw a 14 yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers. But although the defense gave them multiple opportunities to score again, the Raiders' offense struggled. Between Ridder's inaccuracy and a poor running game, Las Vegas failed to put more points on the board.

Atlanta took advantage of the situation, with Robinson scoring another touchdown with 8:21 remaining in the game. Down 21-7, the Raiders didn't score their second touchdown until after the two minute warning. They missed their onside kick attempt as the Falcons return home victorious.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 15 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing the real results and comparing them next week!

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 15 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing the real results and comparing them next week!