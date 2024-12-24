We've got the NFL Week 17 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks is winning this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 11-5, with an overall record of 163-77 since Week 1. Can it continue to accurately predict the outcomes of each game? Let's take a look the NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 3 6 7 3 19 PIT 3 3 7 0 13

It was battle between two tough defenses, but Kansas City ultimately pulled through to defeat the Steelers, 19-13. No touchdowns were scored in the first half, but there were two in the third quarter alone that shook the game up.

Down 9-6, the Steelers were the first to score a touchdown. Russell Wilson threw a seven yard TD pass to Jaylen Warren, giving the Steelers their first lead of the day. But the Chiefs went on to score 10 unanswered points, including a 10-yard TD run from Isaiah Pacheco. Kansas City extended their lead with a 28-yard field goal to make it 19-13. The rest was history.

With the win, the Chiefs clinch the bye week in the playoffs, and the #1 spot in the AFC. The Steelers will need to defeat the Bengals to win the AFC North.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 7 0 14 7 28 HOU 3 0 0 14 17

The Baltimore Ravens wiped out the Houston Texans with ease. However, things started off slow for both teams.

Baltimore's only good first half drive was thanks to a 44-yard punt return from Desmond King. Derrick Henry capped it off with a four-yard TD run. Houston responded with a field goal, their only score in the first three quarters.

While the Texans failed to score, Baltimore ended up scoring two unanswered touchdowns. Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, one to Zay Flowers, the other to Isaiah Likely. The Texans finally scored, a 13 yard TD run from Joe Mixon. But right after the Texans scored, Derrick Henry broke off for a 59 yard TD run to make it 28-10.

C.J. Stroud scored again in garbage time, but it didn't matter as they ended up losing. Nevertheless, the team has already clinched a playoff spot.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 7 6 7 7 27 CHI 0 7 7 0 14

The Seattle Seahawks keep their playoff hopes alive with a 27-14 win over the Chicago Bears. Geno Smith had one of his best games, scoring three touchdowns and throwing for over 250 yards.

The Bears tied things up with an impressive 50 yard TD pass from Caleb Williams to Keenan Allen. But before the half expired, Seattle converted two field goals to make it 13-7. The Seahawks then extended their lead when Kenneth Walker III ran six yards for another touchdown to make it 20-7. Interestingly, the Seahawks did not opt to go for two.

Chicago made things closer with a 4-yard TD run from D'Andre Swift. However, the Bears were unable to score again, while D.K. Metcalf earned a 26 yard score in the fourth. With the win, the Seahawks climb to 9-7.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 7 3 10 0 20 NE 7 0 0 3 10

L.A. improves their playoff chances with a 20-10 win over the New England Patriots. Things started off well for both teams. Chargers' WR Quentin Johnston actually caught a pass and ran into the end zone for an 18 yard score. Then, Drake Maye put points on the board for New England with a 2-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte.

However, L.A. took off throughout the second and third quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points to make it 20-7. The Patriots scored a field goal in the first play of the fourth quarter, but never scored again. Overall, the fourth quarter was mainly dominated by defense.

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 14 7 0 21 CIN 7 10 7 7 31

The Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive with a 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos. Denver's offense played well, but ultimately could not keep up with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase scored three touchdowns in the win, including a 21 yard TD reception on the team's first drive. He scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half, the latter which put the game away.

Denver actually took the lead twice in this game. First, Javonte Williams ran two yards into the end zone to make it 14-10. But that lead was shortly lived when Chase Brown ran 15 yards for a Bengals touchdown. In the second half, Bo Nix connected with Courtland Sutton for a 1-yard TD pass to make it 21-17. However, te Bengals went on to score two unanswered touchdowns, earning the win.

Denver's offense was unable to keep up with Cincinnati's. Now, they'll need to win a Week 18 matchup against Kansas City to earn a playoff spot.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 3 3 7 3 16 LAR 3 7 0 13 23

The Rams stay ahead in the NFC West with a 23-16 win over the Cardinals.

The game was tied for most of the first quarter. However, a 12 yard TD reception from Puka Nacua saw the Rams lead 10-6 at the half. Kyler Murray turned on the afterburners in the second half, running 17 yards for a touchdown.

Both teams then traded field goals, making it 16-13 Arizona. But L.A. went on to score 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a nine yard TD run from Kyren Williams. Thank Rookie Jared Verse, who sacked Kyler Murray, forcing a fumble. The Rams recovered it at the AZ 21, where they proceeded to score.

With the win, the Rams very likely clinch the NFC West.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 7 0 0 8 15 BUF 10 3 7 6 26

The Buffalo Bills hold on to the #2 seed with a win over the New York Jets. At first, this was looking like it was going to be a blowout. But both offenses (especially New York's) slowed down after the first 10 minutes.

On the first play of the game, Aaron Rodgers threw a 70 yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson. The Bills responded with an 11-play drive that ended with a James Cook touchdown. Buffalo went on to score two unanswered field goals, making it 13-7. They extended their lead even more when Josh Allen threw a 24 yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman.

After the Bills converted another field goal, the Jets finally scored again. This time, Breece Hall punched it in for 1 yard, then converted the two-point conversion. With 11:33, the Jets could still come back, only down 23-15.

However, the Bills actually took up six minutes of the clock to score a field goal, effectively making it a two-possession game. But New York's offense once again shut down, as they weren't able to score again. With the win, Buffalo locks the No. 2 seed.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 3 0 7 7 17 NO 0 7 0 0 7

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs, there's not to much to say here. Las Vegas came back from a 7-3 deficit to score two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. An 11-yard TD pass to Brock Bowers in the fourth quarter essentially ended any chance of a comeback.

Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions, both of which came in the second half. He arguably lost the game for his team when the second INT was returned to the NO 20. With the win, the Raiders rise to 4-12 while the Saints drop to 5-11.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 2 7 10 10 29 NYG 0 6 3 0 9

The Colts made slight work of a Giants' team tanking for Shedeur-, I mean, a good draft pick. However, it took them awhile, and they actually let the Giants take a two-possession lead, briefly. (They did earn a safety on the Giants' first possession, though).

But a 14-yard TD run from Johnathan Taylor saw the Colts regain their lead to make it 9-6. Indianapolis took things further in the second half, outscoring the Giants 20-3 in the final 30 minutes.

The play that put the game away was a 19 yard TD pass from Anthony Richardson to Josh Downs to make it 26-9 with just 6:33 remaining. With the win, the Colts increase their playoff chances while the Giants get one step closer to their next face of the franchise.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 3 7 3 0 13 PHI 7 7 0 14 28

Cooper Rush nearly had his revenge against the Eagles, but Philadelphia broke away in the fourth quarter to win the NFC East.

The Eagles were up 14-3 when Cooper Rush threw an 32 yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb. Jake Elliott ended up missing a 55 yard field goal before the half, with the Cowboys set to receive the ball after.

In the third quarter, Dallas had many opportunities to take the lead, but could only muster up a field goal. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense exploded in the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley broke off for a 66 yard TD run. Later, Jalen Hurts threw a three yard TD pass to Devonta Smith to make it 28-13.

With the win, the Eagles rise to 13-3, though the chances of earning the #1 seed in the NFC seem slim.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 7 3 0 14 24 TB 7 10 14 3 34

The Buccaneers rebound from a loss against Dallas to defeat the Panthers, 34-24. The game was pretty close until the Buccaneers broke away in thee third quarter with two unanswered touchdowns.

Mike Evans gets closer to another 1,000 yard season after catching eight passes for 152 yards in the win. While he didn't score any touchdowns, Evans was instrumental in helping this Bucs' offense move the chains. It allowed Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving to thrive, who scored a combined four touchdowns in the win.

Irving's 27 yard TD run in the third quarter gave the Buccaneeers a 31-10 lead. Although Bryce Young led the team to two garbage time touchdown drives, it was clear the Buccaneers were the better team today. With the win, they strengthen their chances of making the playoffs, though they'll need the Falcons to lose.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 0 14 0 14 JAX 6 0 3 3 12

The Tennessee Titans played badly in every quarter except the third. Fortunately for them, those 15 minutes was just enough to help them earn a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Down 9-0 in the third quarter, Mason Rudolph threw a five yard TD pass to Tony Pollard to make it 9-7. Later in the quarter, Mac Jones threw an interception to Amani Hooker, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars did manage to score another field goal, but missed another with 5:21 remaining. That ended up being their last chance to win the game. At the very least, they're draft pick for 2025 looks pretty good.

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 3 7 24 CLE 0 3 7 6 16

The Dolphins earned a win to potentially keep their playoff hopes alive. As for the Browns, the Dorian Thompson-Robinson experiment hasn't quite panned out yet. However, Cleveland kept it close, putting up a good fight in the loss.

Tua Tagovailoa played well, completing 23 of 30 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins also relied heavily on HB De'Von Achane, who earned 20 total touches for 119 yards. Achane scored a big touchdown in the fourth quarter which put Miami up 24-10.

The Browns nearly rallied in the second half, but were never able to tie things up. Thompson-Robinson threw a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy with just 1:22 left. Unfortunately, they missed the two-point conversion, as well as the Onside Kick attempt which transpired after.

With the win, the Dolphins rise to 8-8 with their playoff hopes still alive.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 14 3 7 10 34 MIN 0 7 3 21 31

Earlier this year, the Vikings survived a scary comeback attempt from Green Bay in a 31-29 win. Now, the tables have turned, and it's the Packers who ended up surviving.

The Packers got off to a strong 17-7 lead at the half. They extended it even further after Tucker Kraft scored on an eight yard reception. Minnesota only mustered up 10 points in the first three quarters. At the end of the third, it was 24-10 Green Bay.

But things changed in the fourth quarter, as the Vikings offense went on to score two unanswered touchdowns to tie things up. A 52 yard TD reception from Justn Jefferson saw the Vikings catch back up. The Packers eventually responded with a big TD of their own, a 32 Yd TD run from Josh Jacobs.

Down 31-24, Aaron Jones capped off a 12-play, 75 yard drive with a 3 yard touchdown run to tie things again. But Minnesota gave Green Bay a bit too much tim (1:36, two timeouts).

Jordan Love threw a 26 yard pass to Christian Watson on the game-winning drive which set the Packers up in FG position. Brandon McManus converted. 39 yard game-winning field goal to give the Packers the W.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Overtime FINAL ATL 0 3 7 10 0 20 WAS 7 3 3 7 6 26

It was a close call for Washington, but they got things done in OT against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Commanders took a 10-0 lead before Michael Penix Jr. lead the team to a FG drive. But Atlanta soon tied things up in the second half, thanks to Bijan Robinson. His 40 yard run on the team's opening drive in the second half set Atlanta up nicely at the 12. For some reason, Penix Jr. trusted Kyle Pitts enough to throw the ball to him. Jokes aside, the TE scored on a five yard reception.

Both teams traded field goals, and then touchdowns. The Falcons managed to take things to overtime once Penix Jr. threw a touchdown pass to Drake London with only 0:04 remaining.

But in Overtime, the Commanders had no problem driving 73 yards down the field and get the game-winning score. Jayden Daniels threw a 17-yard TD pass to #17, Terry McLaurin, to win the game. With the win, the Commanders rise to 11-5. The Falcons will now need some help if they want to make the playoffs.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 0 21 7 7 35 SF 7 0 0 14 21

At first, it looked like San Francisco had Detroit on thin ice. But a 21-point second quarter quickly saw the game turn in the Lions' favor.

The Lions' run game still operates efficiently, despite missing HB David Montgomery. Jahmyr Gibbs ran 22 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the win. But the real MVP was Jared Goff, who threw three touchdowns and never turned the ball over in the win.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams – all three of these guys ate today. They all earned 45+ receiving yards, 4+ catches, and a touchdown each in the win. St. Brown led all receivers with six catches for 82 yards. Goff's ability to spread the ball around propelled this offense.

San Francisco scored two garbage time touchdowns. But after their first quarter touchdown, the team looked abysmal for the rest of the contest. With the win, Detroit locks in the #1 seed of the NFC.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 17 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing the real results and comparing them next week!

