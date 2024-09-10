We've got the NFL Week 2 Results according to Madden 25 to see how the game thinks each team will perform this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 11-5 in its week 1 predictions. Can it continue to accurately predict more outcomes in Week 2? Let's find out.

NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins – Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 OT FINAL BUF 7 14 3 10 6 37 MIA 7 10 7 7 3 34

Josh Allen wins his first ever game in Overtime as the Bills start the season 2-0. Despite a strong offensive showing from the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo's defense held them to a FG on their OT drive. Josh Allen led the offense down the field before HB James Cook took it in for two yards.

Tyreek Hill dominated, with 9 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. But Buffalo saw a receiver of their own, Keon Conley, score a pair of touchdowns of his own. Coleman ended the day with 5 catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. With the win, the Bills take the top spot of the division.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys – Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NO 3 3 3 7 16 DAL 10 7 14 3 34

The Cowboys' defense put on quite a show here, as they stifled the Saints' offense. CB Trevon Diggs recorded a pick six early in the third quarter and make it 24-6. The defense went on to pick Derek Carr once more in the fourth quarter, and forced a fumbled earlier in the second.

Meanwhile the offense played up to par. Dak Prescott completed 20 of 26 passes for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott also rushed 18 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. It doesn't seem like much, but many of those runs were crucial to several 3rd and short situations. He also caught two passes for 28 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions – Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TB 3 7 6 3 19 DET 7 10 0 10 27

The Buccaneers sought revenge against the Lions for beating them in the playoffs last year. Unfortunately for them, they missed several opportunities to leave Detroit in the dust.

Trailing 17-10 at the half, Tampa Bay managed to score 9 unanswered points. The team struggled to reach the end zone on two different red zone drives, forcing K Chase McLaughlin to carry the team. Jared Goff and the Lions offense woke up instantly, as he connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 49-yard touchdown pass on the next drive.

Down 24-19, Baker Mayfield had plenty of time to earn the game-winning score. But three plays into the drive he threw an interception to Brian Branch. The Lions ran the clock down, put up a field goal, and started their season 2-0.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers – Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 0 7 7 10 24 GB 3 3 3 0 9

With Jordan Love's status in doubt, we opted to put in Malik Willis. And boy did Willis struggle…

He ended the day completing only 9 of 21 passes for 83 yards and an interception. If not for Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay offense would've struggled to put points on the board.

Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson took his time, but came into form in the second half. He led the Colts on three scoring drives, two of which he scored a touchdown. He was also fairly accurate, completing 64% of his passes. Additionally, Richardson added 67 rushing yards on nine carries throughout the day. The Colts earn their first win of the season.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans – Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NYJ 14 0 7 7 28 TEN 3 0 3 7 13

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense wasted no time getting started this time. They scored a touchdown on their first two possessions, including a 38-yard touchdown reception from Garrett Wilson. Tennessee, meanwhile, couldn't score until the fourth quarter. Will Levis once again struggled and threw a pair of picks to Sauce Gardner.

The Jets earn their first win in the Rodgers Era while Tennessee might need to look for a new signal-caller.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings – Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL SF 7 10 3 7 27 MIN 3 0 0 7 10

Sam Darnold played well in Week 1, but couldn't repeat the same success in Week 2. The 49ers' defense proved to be too much of a challenge. Darnold did complete 66% of his passes, but only threw for 176 yards in the loss.

Meanwhile, the 49ers managed to waste time on each of their drives. The longest touchdown from San Francisco came in the form of an 8-yard pass to TE George Kittle. We did decide to put in Christian McCaffrey, but his performance wasn't anything crazy. He ended the day with 86 yards on 21 carries and no touchdowns.

The real hero of the day was QB Brock Purdy, who scored three times to three different receivers. WR Brandon Aiyuk made up for his week 1 screwups with a 6 catch, 84 yard performance. With the win, the 49ers start the year 2-0.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots – Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL SEA 10 3 3 13 29 NE 7 0 3 7 17

The Seahawks' defense continues to be the bedrock of this team, forcing two turnovers against the Patriots in week 2. One of those turnovers came in the form of a 65-yard pick six from Tariq Woolen late in the fourth quarter.

The offense, on the other hand, played okay, if not uninspiring. Geno Smith completed just 60% of his passes for 186 yards. We did decide to start Kenneth Walker III, who ran 23 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. He managed to keep the Seahawks on the field to help them chew clock and put points on the board. With the win, Seattle starts their season 2-0.

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NYG 3 0 3 0 6 WAS 7 7 0 6 20

New York once again failed to score a touchdown as the Commanders took them down. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels ran 10 times for 76 yards, including an 18-yard score in the second quarter. While Washington's offense never saw the end zone again, they still managed to extend their lead with two fourth quarter field goals.

Daniel Jones continues to struggle, completing 13 of 27 passes for 151 yards and two interceptions. Jayden Daniels earns the first win of his career while the Giants start 0-2.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAC 7 21 0 7 35 CAR 0 0 0 14 14

Bryce Young actually threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-14 loss. However, over 120 of those yards came from garbage time drives at the end of the game. In the first half, he only threw for 68 yards along with an interception.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert had a field day against the Panthers' defense. He completed 75% of his passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins also took it to the house twice as he gained 87 yards on 18 carries. Overall, the Panthers once again suffered a humiliating loss, this time at home.

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CLE 7 7 7 0 21 JAX 6 3 3 3 15

The Cleveland Browns' defense ultimately saved their team in Week 2, as they held the Jaguars to three field goals on three different end zone drives. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags did sneak their way in early in the first quarter, but they missed the Extra Point attempt. The Browns' offense, meanwhile, seemingly fell asleep in the end.

Deshaun Watson played fine (15 of 26 for 246 yards, two touchdowns), but most of his yards came off two big touchdown passes to Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Nevertheless, Cleveland earned their first win of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LV 0 7 3 7 17 BAL 7 14 10 10 41

The Raiders were absolutely crushed by a powerful Baltimore offense. Lamar Jackson took off, earning 336 total yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens also gave the ball more to Derrick Henry, who earned 79 yards on 15 carries. Henry also scored the team's last touchdown, putting the game away 41-17.

Gardner Minshew threw two touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions that hurt his team badly. Pretty soon, we expect to see the Raiders potentially make a change at QB.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAR 0 7 0 14 21 AZ 7 10 7 7 24

The Rams suffer another heartbreaking loss, this time to divisional rival – the Arizona Cardinals. L.A. managed to take a 21-17 lead after Kyren Williams found the end zone for the second time on the day. However, Kyler Murray responded with a game-winning drive in which rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PIT 3 10 3 7 23 DEN 0 7 3 7 17

With Russell Wilson's status uncertain for this week, we decided to start QB Justin Fields, who played okay in his stead. And fortunately for Fields, he earned another win with his new team. This time, he defeated rookie QB Bo Nix and the Broncos.

Fields was pretty accurate, completing 21 of 25 passes for 217 yards. However, he did fumble the ball in the fourth quarter when the team was leading 23-10. The fumble led to Bo Nix scoring the first touchdown of his career. He found Courtland Sutton for a 14-yard pass with just three minutes left. The Broncos were unable to get the ball back, and start their season 0-2.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CIN 7 7 14 0 28 KC 10 7 7 10 34

The Bengals and Chiefs faced off in what was perhaps the most exciting simulation this week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense woke up as they found the end zone four times this week.

Unfortunately, the Cincinnati's defense could not stop the Chiefs' high-powered offense. Mahomes threw for over 325 yards, connecting with Travis Kelce 7 times for 109 yards. Furthermore, Isaiah Pacheco also added 63 yards on 10 carries, with 24 yards on three receptions. Furthermore, Kansas City scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as they start the year 2-0.

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 0 7 0 7 14 HOU 14 3 7 14 38

Caleb Williams experiences the first NFL loss of his career against second-year QB C.J. Stroud, as the Texans blow out the Bears. Williams struggled in his second game, only completing 59% of his passes for just 167 yards. He did find receiver DJ Moore for a 21-yard touchdown reception in the fourth, but he otherwise put up pedestrian numbers.

Stefon Diggs continues to be a problem, as he caught 8 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Texans could be a serious threat to the league if left unchecked.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ATL 0 3 7 14 24 PHI 5 7 10 7 29

Lastly, we come to the Eagles, who defeated the Falcons on MNF. Madden 25 seems to recognize Kirk Cousin's inability to play in prime time. The veteran QB threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the team attempted to come back from a 22-10 deficit. However, he also threw a pick to CB Darius Slay in the second quarter.

Additionally, Jalen Carter stuffed Bijan Robinson in the end zone, earning the Birds a safety and extending their lead to 5-0. Jalen Hurts found Devonta Smith on the drive afterwards to make it 12-0. With the win, the Eagles start their season 2-0.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed reading, and look forward to seeing the real results.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.