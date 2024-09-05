We've got the NFL Week 1 Results according to Madden 25 to see how the game thinks each team will perform in their season debut. In this series, we super-sim 15-minute quarter games run on All-Madden difficulty. Additionally, we customize a few slider settings to prevent scores from becoming unrealistic. Without further ado, let's see who Madden 25 predicts will win in Week 1.

NFL Week 1 Results Predicted By Madden 25

Ravens @ Chiefs – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BAL 3 14 7 3 27 KC 7 10 7 0 24

Just like the 2023 Season, the Super Bowl champs lose their first game of the season against a Baltimore team looking for revenge. Although both offenses played well, the fourth quarter saw both sides struggle to move the ball. However, Lamar Jackson orchestrated a long game-winning drive capped off by a 34-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.

The Ravens defense stifled the Chiefs' run-game, limiting Isaiah Pacheco to just 62 yards on 16 carries. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry enjoyed clean 85-yard performance with a touchdown in the third quarter.

Packers @ Eagles

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GB 7 10 10 6 33 PHI 3 10 7 7 27

The NFL's first game in Brazil sees the Packers defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-27. Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts both gave it their all, combining for 645 passing yards and 6 touchdowns. However, Green Bay managed to establish a 27-20 lead by the fourth quarter, and kept Philly at Bay with two field goal drives.

Both Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs also enjoyed some action with their new teams. Saquon caught 4 passes for 55 yards, while Jacobs ran for over 90 yards in his debut with the Packers.

Steelers @ Falcons – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PIT 3 3 3 7 16 ATL 0 14 3 7 24

Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins experienced a bit of awkwardness in their first game with new teams. However, Kirk Cousins played just well enough to help his Falcons go 1-0. Bijan Robinson ran the ball 19 times for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns. Cousins, meanwhile, threw for over 250 yards and earned a score in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, still seems to be struggling offensively. George Pickens led the team with only 5 catches for 65 yards. Wilson ended the day completing only 59% of his passes en route to an awful offensive performance.

Cardinals @ Bills

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL AZ 7 3 0 14 24 BUF 7 17 7 3 34

Josh Allen and the Bills wasted no time getting right into the action. The Madden 24 cover athlete scored two passing touchdowns, and ran in for a third in the third quarter. Third-year HB James Cook also saw plenty of action, earning 12 carries and three receptions with a total 101 yards earned. The team's second quarter performance alone put them in a great position to win.

However, the Cardinals did attempt a comeback in the fourth quarter. Rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first career touchdown. But Buffalo ended all hopes of a comeback with a FG drive that put them back up by 2 scores.

Titans @ Bears – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TEN 3 7 3 6 19 CHI 7 0 7 7 21

Caleb Williams earns his first win in his debut for the Chicago Bears. The rookie QB played well, earning 233 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the win. He outperformed Will Levis, who ended up throwing 2 picks in game.

But the Titans had a close chance to tie things up after Tony Pollard found the end zone with 3:43 left. Unfortunately, Will Levis threw an incomplete pass, and the Titans resorted to an Onside Kick. As you guessed it, they missed, and Chicago ran the clock down to go 1-0.

Patriots @ Bengals

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NE 0 7 0 10 17 CIN 7 14 10 9 40

The Bengals dominated Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots. Joe Burrow's 376 yard passing performance led to five touchdown drives in five redzone appearances. The defense even forced a safety in the fourth quarter, putting the Bengals up 33-10 at the time. Zack Moss played well in his first game as a Bengal, racking up 82 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Texans @ Colts – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL HOU 7 10 7 7 31 IND 3 14 3 0 20

The AFC South rivalry matchup was electric in the first half. Both Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud were playing well until the second half, where the former just fell off. Tied 17-17 at the start of the third, the Texans went on to outscore the Colts 14-3. Newly signed FA Joe Mixon took it to the house twice on both of their second-half scoring drives.

Richardson, meanwhile, fumbled the ball twice, giving up multiple opportunities to stay in the game. With Tennessee and Jacksonville losing, Houston is the only 1-0 team in the division.

Jaguars @ Dolphins

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL JAX 0 14 0 14 28 MIA 21 0 10 6 37

The Dolphins playing in nice weather + playing in Miami = a Dolphins win. After Trevor Lawrence threw a pick-six in the first play I already knew the Dolphins won. In fact, Miami went on to score 21 points in the first quarter alone.

But the Dolphins almost lost grip on their lead. They let Jacksonville make it 21-14 at halftime, but rebounded with 10 unanswered points in the third. Although the Jaguars put up a couple more scoring drives, they couldn't catch back up.

Tyreek Hill earned 160 yards on 10 catches and a touchdown. What else did you expect?

Panthers @ Saints – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CAR 0 0 3 7 10 NO 7 0 0 13 20

Bryce Young struggle in his year 2 debut against the New Orleans Saints. He ended up only throwing for 192 yards with 1 touchdown and an interception. Overall, the Panthers offense played awful even with new weapons for Young.

But New Orleans did not play better. Had they not picked up their act early in the fourth, they could've lost the lead. Derek Carr also threw two interceptions in the game, and Alvin Kamara was only averaging 3.8 yards per carry. Nevertheless, the Saints earn their first win of the year.

Vikings @ Giants

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 7 0 7 0 14 NYG 0 6 3 0 9

The matchup between two future HOF bound QBs, Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, ended up being the most epic game ever. The Giants' offense fired off on all cylinders, with Devin Singletary earning just 2.9 yards per carry. Rookie receiver Malik Nabers also caught one pass for 18 yards. What a game!

And if that wasn't crazy enough, Sam Darnold managed to throw three interceptions! But the best part is that New York only managed to score after just one of those interceptions. I'm going to stop now, because writing about this game just gives me goosebumps.

Raiders @ Chargers – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LV 3 0 7 7 17 LAC 7 3 0 14 24

The Chargers narrowly defeated their divisional rival, the Raiders in Week 1. Justin Herbert scored a touchdown on his first drive. However, he never found the end zone again until the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Gardner Minshew and the Raiders slowly crept back in, even taking a 17-10 lead at one point. However, Herbert and the Chargers locked in, scoring two touchdowns to come back and win.

Broncos @ Seahawks

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 0 3 3 7 13 SEA 7 6 3 10 26

Bo Nix's NFL debut was pretty ugly, but he didn't fare much worse than Geno Smith. The Broncos' QB threw an interception and never found the end zone. Instead, Javonte Williams ran for a 75-yard score early in the fourth unexpectedly. Meanwhile, the Seahawks relied on kicker Jason Meyers to keep extending the lead. Additionally, HB Kenneth Walker III ran 22 times for 122 yards.

Cowboys @ Browns – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DAL 7 7 10 3 27 CLE 7 3 0 7 17

The Cowboys marched into Ohio and stomped the Browns. CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 157 yards as the Cowboys dominated time of possession. Deshaun Watson still shows signs of struggle, as he could only put up one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott scored two touchdowns and passed for over 270 yards in the win.

Commanders @ Buccaneers

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL WAS 0 0 14 0 14 TB 7 14 0 7 28

Jayden Daniels' didn't play too bad in his debut. He earned a pair of touchdowns, threw no interceptions, and almost mounted a comeback. However, was very inaccurate, only completing 52% of his passes. However, he did run 7 times for 67 yards, keeping Washington on the field multiple times.

The Buccaneers enter year 2 with Baker Mayfield on a good note. Mike Evans caught 6 passes for 85 yards as Baker Mayfield found him in the end zone twice. Rachaad White continues to be a powerhouse at HB, running 25 times for 116 yards.

Rams @ Lions – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAR 3 17 0 3 23 DET 0 7 7 7 21

Matt Stafford's second return to Detroit sees the Rams winning on a last-second field goal. After taking a 20-0 lead, the Rams then gave up 21 unanswered points from the Lions. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both ran for a combined 140 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 9 passes for 106 yards.

But the Rams got their act together at the last possible moment. A big, 36 yard reception from Puka Nacua helped put the team in FG position. After a few solid runs from Kyren Williams, the Rams converted a FG and won the game.

Jets @ 49ers

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NYJ 0 7 0 15 22 SF 7 13 7 3 30

Lastly, we come to the Jets vs. the 49ers. Aaron Rodgers finally started and finished a game for the Jets, but didn't play too well. The 49ers offense slowly kept increasing their lead, making the score 27-7 at the start of the fourth.

Rodgers and the Jets' offense tried to come back with two scores. He even found Garrett Wilson for a 2pt conversion even after a holding penalty cancelled their first. But Christian McCaffrey helped run the clock down as San Francisco wins their first game of the year.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 1 Results according to Madden 25. We're sure these predictions will surely rile up many fans, but that's what makes them great. We hope you enjoy reading, and check back with us again next week!

