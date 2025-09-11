The Chicago Bears had a chance to start their season with a Week 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, but a fourth-quarter collapse led to a 27-24 defeat Monday night. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson will try to get the Bears on track in Week 2 when they go to Detroit to take on the powerful and motivated Lions.

Beating the defending NFC North division champions on their homefield is a difficult task to begin with, and combined with the Lions' motivation after losing the season opener to the Green Bay Packers, it will take a sensational effort. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen may not have his full unit available because defensive back Kyler Gordon and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett did not participate in the team's Thursday practice session due to injuries.

Gordon has a hamstring issue while Jarrett has a knee problem. The Lions have a pair of sensational receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and if Gordon is not at his best, the receivers may be able to take advantage of the deficit. The Lions also want to unleash their running game with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and Jarrett is a proven run stuffer over the course of his career. His absence could allow the Detroit offensive line to assert itself and open key holes for the running backs.

Bears defense needs to change its focus when opponents start to gain an advantage

Article Continues Below

The Bears had done an excellent job on defense through the first three quarters against the Vikings, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy got hot in the fourth quarter and turned the game in Minnesota's favor. McCarthy threw two TD passes and ran for another score that allowed the Vikings to put the game in the win column.

Allen said the Bears defense had a problem in the fourth quarter because defensive players tried to do “too much” while the Vikings were rallying.

“We try to make this game more complicated than it really is.” Allen said. “When momentum tries to swing in the opposite direction, narrow your focus. Make sure your eyes are in the right spot. Trust your teammates to do their job as well. If we do that, we will have success.”

As the Bears prepare to compete against the Lions, much of the focus will be on second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. He has to step up with his accuracy, but the defense has to prevent the Lions from dominating against a unit that may not be fully healthy on Game Day.