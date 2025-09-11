It was a rough opening to the 2025 NFL season for the Chicago Bears, who lost on Monday night at home to the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings despite being the better team for the majority of the game. The loss marked the beginning of the Ben Johnson era, which didn't get off to the great start that so many had been hoping for all offseason.

Adding insult to injury, the Bears didn't make it through the game unscathed from a health perspective either, as wide receiver DJ Moore suffered an injury late in the game, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn't play due to his own ailment.

However, on Wednesday, the team got a relatively optimistic update on those two players.

“Ben Johnson used the word ‘hopeful' to describe the injury statues of T.J. Edwards and Jaylon Johnson and whether they'll be able to play vs. DET. He said ‘that's the hope' when asked whether DJ Moore would be good to go after he took a pretty big hit late vs. MIN,” reported Courtney Cronin on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bears certainly could have used Jaylon Johnson in the secondary on Monday night when Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy overcame a brutal pick six and began dicing up the Chicago defensive backfield, allowing his team to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Moore is a crucial piece of a Bears wide receiving core that is looking to give Caleb Williams as much help as possible as he begins his second season in the NFL.

Next up for the Bears is another tough divisional matchup (as every NFC North game figures to be) against the Detroit Lions, who also had a disappointing showing in their first game of the year. That contest will mark the return of Johnson to face his former team, and is set to get underway on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from the Motor City.