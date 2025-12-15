The Tennessee Titans may not be a good team. At times, they may look dysfunctional. Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the season. They have only won two games this season, including a comeback win vs. the Cardinals and a back-and-forth bout against Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. Yet, as the season is starting to wind down, the Titans are providing some highlight moments as they look to build momentum for 2026.

In Sunday's 37-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Titans pulled off a feat everyone wants to see by throwing a touchdown pass to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. A defensive player scoring on offense is rare. But when it happens, it immediately grabs attention. And for Titans' running back Tony Pollard, he only sees this as the start of Simmons' desire for more offensive output.

“I take my hat off to him for his route, and TD catch on Sunday,” Pollard said via Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Simmons “route” was not really a route at all. On a broken play that saw the 49ers' defense swarming to quarterback Cam Ward, Simmons stood his ground in the endzone. His efforts, or maybe lack thereof, led to the 305-pound defender being wide-open for the touchdown.

Holy smokes! Cam Ward just threw a TD pass to Jeffery Simmons. 😱 pic.twitter.com/1V0kPwygCL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 14, 2025

It was Simmons' second career touchdown reception, his first since 2023, and one Pollard knows will have Simmons “begging” for more.

While it is unlikely Tennessee start lining Simmons out wide more consistently, he did cause quite a stir on Sunday against the 49ers. In the span of three plays, he forced a fumble and two plays later caught the aforementioned touchdown. He finished the day with seven tackles, including one for loss, and added another sack to his season totals.