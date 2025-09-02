San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had an incredibly challenging rookie campaign last year, as he was shot in an armed robbery attempt as he was walking to his car near Union Square.

Pearsall survived the gunshot wounds he sustained and was released from the hospital after just one day. Still, it was a horrific incident for the 49ers youngster, who had to sit out four games.

As he enters his second year in San Francisco, the 24-year-old Pearsall continues to get encouragement from his teammates. He has also inspired some of them, including defensive tackle Trent Williams.

“That’s not a run-of-the-mill thing you go through as a citizen of America. The fact that he’s here, and he’s playing at an extremely high level, and doing what he loves to do, and doing what he dreamed to do. I think it’s just a blessing,” said Williams in a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

Pearsall, who was drafted by the 49ers as the 31st overall pick, has said he's willing to meet with the suspect, who was quickly identified as a 17-year-old male from California and charged with various crimes.

While it's easy for Pearsall to get angry or embittered, he has handled everything with grace and forgiveness. The 37-year-old Williams, who has seen almost everything in the NFL, has been deeply moved by it.

“Going through what he went through and still having a positive outlook, not just on that, but even on the person who did it to him, just his outlook. We’ve had a conversation about it,” shared the 49ers veteran.

“It’s refreshing to come across a guy that, in this world we live in, where (there are) so many issues and everybody wants to harp on what’s going on, somebody who actually lives with forgiveness, and doesn’t really look at himself like a victim, and is still willing to share his story to help others. He’s just a godsend.”

Pearsall tallied 11 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie year.

More importantly, he's also shown that football and life are very much alike. It's about responding to unforeseen challenges and being an inspiration to others.