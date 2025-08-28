Yes, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray enters the season with a very positive outlook. And perhaps he can lift teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. into elite status. But many things have to fall into place, and here are three Cardinals' bold predictions for the 2025 NFL season.

Things looked pretty good last year as the Cardinals got off to a 6-4 start. However, they closed with five losses in their last seven games and missed the playoffs.

Their first-round pick, DT Walter Nolen, is already out for the first four weeks, at least. So there’s that bad sign. But what will happen if the Cardinals manage to stay fairly healthy? Here’s a look.

QB Kyler Murray will hit 4,000 yards passing for first time

He’s been close, totaling 3,971 back in 2020. And last year, he played all 17 games and finished with 3,851 yards. So the next step isn’t out of the realm of possibility. That’s especially true if he can find a sync with his WR1, Harrison. And it could happen, according to ESPN. But it could take time, head coach Jonathan Gannon said.

“These reps matter,” Gannon said. “And I think it's going to, just like our entire team, the first part of the year, you're going to have to learn and grow from those games. From those game reps when it really counts, truthfully.”

Harrison said it’s not a matter of effort. The duo has worked very hard to make things click on game days in 2025.

“We knew that's something that for the team to reach its goal, something that we got to do better than we did last year,” Harrison said.

Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork said their eyes will show on the field.

“I think what people are going to see is this offseason of training,” he said. “Those guys throwing after practice, those guys communicating like, ‘Hey, I felt this. That's why I ran a route this way.' ‘Hey, there's a guy underneath you, so the ball had to be here. I know it got on you pretty fast, but this is what I was thinking.' From those conversations, they're doing a really good job communicating.”

It’s not all about those two guys. Murray has other weapons, including tight end monster Trey McBride. But to get to 4,000, he likely needs a big year from Harrison. Also, Murray will need to be better against zone defenses.

Cardinals will win 10 games in 2025

The Cardinals are projected for under nine wins. And while predicting 10 may not seem “bold,” a difference of two wins is huge in the NFL. The Cardinals' 8.7 projection hit too low, according to nytimes.com.

“The Cardinals have trended in the right direction under head coach Jonathan Gannon,” Doug Haller wrote. “From four wins in Year 1 to eight wins last season. The next step is making the playoffs. Arizona is capable.

“As he enters his seventh season, QB Kyler Murray might have his most complete team around him. He has an elite tight end in Trey McBride, a powerful running back in James Conner, and the line is in good shape. Best of all: GM Monti Ossenfort upgraded the defense, particularly the pass rush. This looks like a team that can contend in the NFC West.”

The Cardinals could feast early, maybe even with six straight wins. It gets tougher, but it’s easy to find 10 winnable games if the team is as good as it thinks it is. However, they do need to get in done early because three of the last four games are on the road. And the opponents — Houston, Cincinnati, and the Rams — could all still be in the playoff hunt at that time.

Cardinals' defense will be an NFL top-10 unit

This is not a consensus prediction. The Cardinals enter the season ranked No. 16 by Pro Football Focus.e

“The Cardinals had a bottom-10 unit by PFF grade last season,” Nathan Jahnke wrote. “[However,] the Cardinals made several changes on their defense this offseason, adding potentially six new starters. That included four veterans who all had their best seasons at least three years ago and their first two draft picks, defensive linemen Walter Nolen III and cornerback Will Johnson.”

Nolen’s injury could limit the Cardinals' ability to start fast. But the unit is well-coached under Nick Rallis, according to ESPN.

“The Cardinals' defense is as well-coached as any, and it has a talented depth chart filled with useful role players,” Ben Solak wrote. “To elevate to a playoff team, Arizona needs stars — guys who can win the late downs and the fourth-quarter plays that put the finishing touches on victories. Budda Baker is one, but we're looking for more. Those stars might come from anywhere: rookies Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson, second-year man Darius Robinson, or perhaps [Josh] Sweat.”