The Arizona Cardinals remain stuck in the middle of a rebuild that hasn’t quite taken flight. With head coach Jonathan Gannon heading into another season and quarterback Kyler Murray expected to be healthy and fully engaged, the 2025 NFL Draft looms large. Over the past two years, Arizona has quietly stockpiled young talent. They have also worked to reshape the team’s culture. However, after another year spent watching the playoffs from home, the urgency to take a meaningful step forward has never been higher. This draft isn’t just about roster depth. It’s about shifting the direction of the franchise.

2025 Offseason Recap

The Cardinals got off to a promising start in free agency by bringing in edge rusher Josh Sweat. He reunites with Gannon after their time together in Philadelphia. Sweat gives the Cardinals much-needed juice off the edge. He addresses a pass rush that has consistently ranked in the NFL’s bottom tier under Gannon.

Another big pickup came in the form of Calais Campbell. He returns to Arizona nearly a decade after his first stint. The 2008 second-round pick is nearing 39. Still, he proved he still has something left in the tank after posting five sacks and 39 pressures with the Dolphins last season. That’s more than any Cardinals defender managed in 2024, with no player eclipsing 32 pressures.

Of course, outside of those headline moves, Arizona’s offseason has felt incomplete. Several key free agents, including Kyzir White and Will Hernandez, remain unsigned. In addition, the roster still has holes to fill. For a team looking to claw its way back into relevance in a stacked NFC West, nailing this draft class is more than important—it’s essential.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the Arizona Cardinals will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 16: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

To climb the NFC West ladder, the Cardinals must tighten up their back end defense. That mission starts with selecting Mike Green, a battle-tested corner from Marshall. Green has the frame and fluidity to line up against WR1s from Day 1. He has also shown no fear going head-to-head with elite talent. Arizona’s secondary gave up far too many chunk plays last year. Green immediately upgrades that unit. He's not just a need—he’s a potential cornerstone.

Round 2, Pick 47: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Yes, back-to-back corners. The Cardinals return to the secondary well and land Trey Amos from Ole Miss. Sure, he is not as heralded as Green. However, Amos is just as critical to Arizona’s long-term plans. His calm presence and disciplined footwork make him an ideal complement across from Green. Together, they could anchor the perimeter for years to come. Their arrival could transform what was once a liability into a legitimate strength. Gannon values coverage versatility, and Amos checks every box.

Round 3, Pick 78: Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas

After shoring up the back end, Arizona shifts focus to the trenches with Vernon Broughton from Texas. Broughton brings the type of size (6'4, 290 lbs) and athleticism that can clog lanes while still flashing on passing downs. As part of a rotation, Broughton can make an immediate impact. He has the potential to grow into a reliable every-down starter. He’s the kind of Day 2 pick that championship teams develop into difference-makers.

Round 4, Pick 115: Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

With their fourth-round pick, the Cardinals look to inject creativity into their offense by selecting Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin has soft hands, smooth movement, and thrives in space. Yes, he won’t wow you as a blocker. That said, his mismatch potential is undeniable. He can give Arizona the flexibility to layer their passing attack. With defenses focused on Marvin Harrison Jr and Trey McBride, Fannin could feast as an overlooked weapon.

Round 5, Pick 152: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Arizona’s backfield has leaned heavily on James Conner. However, wear-and-tear has taken its toll. Enter Jarquez Hunter. He is a compact, explosive back with real pop. At Auburn, Hunter showed off his ability to run through arm tackles, change direction on a dime, and contribute in the passing game. He could step in as an immediate complement to Conner—or even emerge as the lead back down the road.

Round 7, Pick 225: Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota

Late in the draft, Arizona makes a smart value play by picking up Max Brosmer. Brosmer lit up the Big Ten in 2024 and brings poise beyond his years. Sure, he doesn’t boast elite arm strength or athleticism. However, he excels at pre-snap reads and delivering on-time throws. With Murray’s injury history, grooming a capable, low-cost QB2 is more than just insurance. It is smart roster building. Brosmer may never be a franchise guy, but in the right system, he can be a steady hand when needed.

Final Thoughts

In total, the Cardinals come away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a class that balances immediate impact and long-term development. Mike Green and Trey Amos have the tools to anchor a revamped secondary. Vernon Broughton adds power and promise to the defensive front. Harold Fannin Jr. and Jarquez Hunter infuse the offense with versatility and spark, while Max Brosmer gives the team a reliable developmental option behind Kyler Murray. Add in the earlier free-agent splash of Josh Sweat and the veteran leadership of Calais Campbell, and it’s clear Arizona is finally building with intention. The pieces are starting to align—now it’s up to the coaching staff to turn potential into production and finally put the Cardinals back in the playoff conversation.