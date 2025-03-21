Kyler Murray is striving to turn around what has been a fairly disappointing career. And the Arizona Cardinals have tried to improve his chances with defensive help. Also, here is a five-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

The Cardinals managed a somewhat respectable 8-9 season in 2024. But they weren’t on the A list in anybody’s conversation. To change that narrative, they enter the draft with needs at edge, defensive tackle, wide receiver, offensive guard, and linebacker. They have a full complement of picks in the first five rounds, including the No. 16 selection overall.

And the PFN simulator sent this player their way to start things off.

Cardinals grab OG Tyler Booker in Round 1

This works well for the Cardinals, who fill a need and get a tough competitor from Alabama. Booker stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 321 pounds, which should be sturdy enough to handle the interior of the offensive line.

“If you’re looking for a sturdy anchor at guard who can dish out punishment as well as he can absorb it, Tyler Booker is your guy,” PFN wrote. “With a low center of gravity and a thick, well-proportioned frame, Booker is very tough to move at the point of attack. His powerful lower half helps him neutralize power rushes along the interior, and his flexibility helps him maximize his power.”

However, there are limitations. If the Falcons want to pull their guards on a play, Booker may not deliver elite execution.

“Booker won’t necessarily wow you in space, though he did look a bit quicker after he lost weight before the 2024 season,” PFN wrote. “His hand placement needs work, though there’s a lot to like in his game elsewhere. Given his coordination, his length at guard, and the way he gets the most out of the power he has throughout his frame, Booker could end up selected in the middle of the first round.”

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made significant changes to the coaching staff for the 2025 season, according to azcardinals.com.

“I have to do a better job with everything that we're doing,” Gannon said. “Our process, how we structure things, connecting with the players, making sure I hold the players accountable, the coaches accountable, how we evaluate things.”

Included in that mix is a new offensive line coach, Justin Frye. Gannon plucked him from Ohio State, where Frye drew rave reviews from Buckeyes tackle Josh Simmons.

“Coach Frye is a genius not only at teaching plays but teaching you why the play is being called to a certain look at stuff like that,” said Simmons. “I knew coach Frye was gifted at this sort of thing.”

Therefore, Booker enters the NFL in good hands.

Edge rusher is the Round 2 direction

Ole Miss stud Princely Umanmielen got snapped up by the Cardinals in another good selection. Edge is the team’s biggest need, and Umanmielen could provide an instant upgrade in the quarterback-chase department.

“Princely Umanmielen's collegiate production speaks for itself,” PFN wrote. “But it’s really his physical attributes and high motor that make Umanmielen an intriguing prospect. He’s explosive off the snap and has the speed to give opposing offensive tackles fits off the edge. His combination of speed and length gives him significant physical upside to work with at the next level.”

Like all rookies, Umanmielen will enter the league with things that need to be fixed.

“(He) could struggle early in his NFL career against the run due to play strength and leverage concerns,” PFN wrote. “But the spatial awareness is there for him to eventually become a solid contributor in those situations. His best role early on would likely be as a pass-rushing specialist, and he has the potential to develop into a quality three-down starter in either a base 3-4 or 4-3 defensive scheme.”

WR Xavier Restrepo lands in Round 3

Once again, the Cardinals hit paydirt. This is a solid third-round pick as the Miami product could develop into a a top-level threat.

“Xavier Restrepo is much more than a slot receiver,” PFN wrote. “While he thrives in the slot and over the middle, his versatility and sharp route running make him a rising NFL prospect. Restrepo’s ability to create separation, find holes in coverage, and adapt his routes to break defenses sets him apart.

“Though he’s neither the fastest nor the biggest, he plays with unmatched heart and ball skills, making him a complete package in 11 personnel. His flexibility and natural instincts are driving his climb up draft boards, showcasing a future as a dynamic, multi-faceted threat.”

That’s a lot of good stuff. Penix will appreciate having a dynamic receiver like Restrepo in his weapons case.

Cardinals work the edge again in Round 4

The hits keep coming. The Cardinals get North Carolina product Kaimon Rucker at a bargain value of Round 4.

“Kaimon Rucker … has produced at above-average levels throughout his college career, with 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in the past two seasons,” PFN wrote. “(He) has gotten pressure on over 15% of his pass-rushing snaps over the past two seasons thanks to a multitude of pass-rushing moves he can utilize to get around linemen. He is an above-average athlete who moves well in space and can get off the ball quickly.”

Rucker will need to work on run defense, especially setting the edge.

Offensive line targeted again in Round 5

If the Cardinals wanted depth, they got it here. Jackson Slater out of Sacramento State could develop into a fine player.

“Jackson Slater could be the next iteration of the small-school stud offensive lineman to become a starter in the NFL,” PFN wrote. “He was a standout at the Senior Bowl and an elite athletic tester at the NFL Combine, with 5.01 speed, a 1.78 10-yard split, and 31 bench reps at 6'3″, 311 pounds, with 32″ arms.”

The Cardinals hit the high points of their needs and did very well in this draft. Overall grade: A.