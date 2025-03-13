The Arizona Cardinals promised fans an active approach to free agency in 2025. Despite an 8-9 finish last year, the team believes it’s close to getting back into the playoffs after finishing just two games out of first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals hope they can add enough talent to the roster this offseason to compete for the division crown.

Arizona took another step forward by addressing a significant position of need when the team signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year, $29 million contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X. The deal includes $16 million guaranteed.

The Cardinals use free agency to bolster defensive line

Tomlinson has been a model of consistency since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the New York Giants. He’s played 16 games in seven of his eight NFL seasons. And while he doesn’t produce gaudy numbers, he provides a much needed presence in the middle of the defensive line, plugging up running lanes and drawing blockers to free up pass rushers.

Last season he had a career-low 26 total tackles. He added three sacks, six tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits. However, Tomlinson’s contributions don’t necessarily translate to the stat sheet. He ranked 26th in the league among interior defensive lineman ahead of the 2024 season, according to PFF.

The Cardinals need to build up their defensive line. Last year, Arizona ranked 20th in run defense, allowing 126.4 yards per game. That’s clearly an area of concern that head coach Jonathan Gannon wants to improve.

Tomlinson became available after the Cleveland Browns released him in an effort to create cap space for Myles Garrett’s massive $160 million extension. Now the Cardinals hope he can be a major contributor to the team in his age-31 season.

Arizona also landed former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat on a four-year, $76.4 million deal. Sweat became one of the most coveted defenders in football after helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl. The Cardinals have vastly improved the interior and edge of their defensive line with these two free agent additions.