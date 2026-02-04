The Arizona Cardinals are in no man's land coming off of a dreadful 3-14 season in 2025, and now they are entering a new era of the franchise after firing head coach Jonathan Gannon and replacing him with former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The top question will be at quarterback, after Kyler Murray was replaced by Jacoby Brissett while he was dealing with a foot injury during the season. All signs are pointing to a divorce between Murray and the Cardinals, so there will likely be a new starter in Arizona next season.

The Cardinals also have a lot of holes to fill in the draft, where they currently have the No. 3 overall pick. Here's a look at what that draft class might look like, thanks to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 6: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

Trade with Browns

CLE receives: No. 3 overall pick, No. 182 overall pick

ARI receives: No. 6 overall pick, No. 24 overall pick, No. 139 overall pick

With the Titans, Giants, and Browns all needing pass-catchers at Nos. 4, 5 and 6, Cleveland is willing to use some of its ammo from the Travis Hunter trade to move up and get their pick of the litter. That benefits the Cardinals, whose biggest need comes on the offensive line.

By moving down to No. 6, the Cardinals still get the first choice of the big boys up front and take Francis Mauigoa out of Miami. Mauigoa can be a day one starter at right tackle and is a strong, smooth blocker both in the run and pass game. His exceptional play in the College Football Playoff cemented him as the top tackle in this class, and he would be a sound choice for Arizona in the top ten. Mauigoa would pair with Paris Johnson Jr. to form a promising young tackle duo for the foreseeable future.

Round 1, Pick 24: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)

If Mesidor's draft profile was purely based on his skillset and production, he would be an easy top-15 pick. Alongside Rueben Bain Jr., Mesidor and this Miami front dominated the College Football Playoff, and the senior defensive end flashed his skills both against the run and the pass.

Mesidor's age will become a big talking point in the lead-up to the draft. He played six seasons of college football and will be 25 on draft night, but he is the type of instant impact player that is still worth a pick late in the first round with the extra pick Arizona gets in this hypothetical trade.

Round 2, Pick 34: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

The Cardinals need a lot of pieces up front, and they start building out the interior inside of Mauigoa and Johnson by picking Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon near the top of the second round.

Pregnon is an older player without high-end physical traits, hence why he falls out of the first round here, but he is a rock-solid player with a ton of experience on a very good offensive line in Eugene. At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, he possesses a good frame for a guard and should be a plug-and-play starter at guard who can hold up both in the run game and the pass game. In a division with the Seahawks and Rams holding two of the best defensive lines in the NFL, Pregnon would be a nice get for the Cardinals here.

Round 3, Pick 78: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

Trade with Colts

IND receives: No. 65 overall pick

ARI receives: No. 78 overall pick, No. 113 overall pick

With Trinidad Chambliss and a number of promising defensive backs available at the top of the third round, the Cardinals move down in a deal with the Colts here. With that pick from Indianapolis, Arizona brings running back Jonah Coleman home from Washington.

Article Continues Below

Coleman started his career at Arizona before Jedd Fisch left for Washington, and he would be a nice fit back in his old state under Mike LaFleur. He is a bowling ball back who is very hard to bring down when he gets moving downhill and could thrive in a committee role in the Sean McVay-type offense that LaFleur will bring.

Round 4, Pick 104: EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

The Cardinals have some promising pieces on defense, but they're losing some key front seven pieces to free agency in the next few years, Insert Barham, a versatile front seven piece who has experience as a linebacker but spent more time on the edge as a senior in. 2025.

He is a bit of a raw player, but Barham put up 12 sacks and 23 TFLs (including 10 as a senior) during his time in college. He is a long, explosive player who could end up being a riser in the coming months, but Arizona would be getting a steal in the fourth round here.

Round 4, Pick 113: DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Halton's upside is likely limited because of his size and strength not being early-round caliber for an interior player, but getting a gap-shooting rotational defensive tackle who can come in and contribute would be a good get for an Arizona team that got bullied on the inside for much of the 2025 season. Dalvin Tomlinson, PJ Mustipher and Bilal Nichols all have free agency coming up soon, and Halton could be poised to take one of those spots if he develops as a rookie.

Round 5, Pick 139: C Pat Coogan, Indiana

Coogan is a winner with a ton of experience at center for winning teams, both with Notre Dame and Indiana. He has a limited frame and physical traits, which could cause him to fall all the way down to day three, but you won't find someone as experienced and accomplished on the interior of the offensive line as Coogan anywhere in this draft. He is a technical master and a leader that can be a long-term starter in the NFL.

Round 5, Pick 141: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Perkins was one of the most coveted players in the country a couple of years ago, but his reputation took a hit as he struggled to find a true position and role at LSU. Those concerns never really went away, hence why he's a day three pick here.

Players like Perkins, who are extremely athletic and can play in multiple spots on the front seven, can carve out a special teams role at the start of their careers while defensive coordinators figure out how to use their Swiss Army knife skillsets. Arizona doesn't have a defensive coordinator under LaFleur yet, but whoever gets that job would be getting a nice chess piece with some draft value here in the fifth round.

Round 7, Pick 217: QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

The Cardinals don't have a long-term answer at quarterback as a Kyler Murray divorce looms, and this isn't the draft to reach for one in the early rounds. LaFleur should be fine navigating with a stopgap signal-caller in 2026, whether that be with Jacoby Brissett or someone else.

While Arizona waits it out for a future franchise guy at the top of the draft in 2027, Green its worth taking a flyer on in the late rounds. The Arkansas product is a toolsy player and an amazing athlete, but he is an inconsistent passer with poor mechanics. However, he has the traits that can potentially be molded into something special in the future, even if he needs a lot of work as a pure passer.