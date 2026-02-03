The Arizona Cardinals have replaced defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon with an offensive-minded head coach, Mike LaFleur. LeFleur comes from the Los Angeles Rams, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2025-26. He recently coached the Rams offense to the NFC Championship game under head coach and play caller Sean McVay.

LaFleur was not calling plays with the Rams, as McVay has a ton of success doing so as the head coach. LaFleur will return as a play caller for the Cardinals.

“I look forward to it. I missed it,” LaFleuer said.

In 2009, LaFleur began his coaching career at Elmhurst as an offensive assistant, which is where he played quarterback for three seasons. He moved on to St. Joseph's to become the QB's coach and eventually, offensive coordinator. In 2013, he left for Davidson as the offensive coordinator, QB coach, and WR coach. After making a name for himself coaching three different roles, LaFleur headed to the NFL to become an offensive intern for the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

The Atlanta Falcons hired him in 2015 to become an offensive assistant, and then he became the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2020. In 2021, the New York Jets hired him as the OC for two seasons before he headed West to Los Angeles. LaFleur has worked his way up to the top, and it is impressive to see.

He will try to turn the Cardinals' offense around, and the team has a big decision to make on whether Kyler Murray will be the starting QB or not for next season. LaFleur becomes the 45th head coach for the Cardinals as they are hoping to make it back to the playoffs in a very tough NFC West division.