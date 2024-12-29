The struggles of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals continued in Week 17 as they fell 13-9 to the Los Angeles Rams, officially dashing any hopes of finishing the season on a high note. Murray, who finished the game with 321 passing yards and a touchdown, also threw two costly fourth-quarter interceptions that sealed the Cardinals' fate, drawing sharp criticism from fans and reigniting debates about his leadership and decision-making.

“Kyler Murray is the most overrated player in the NFL…” @BradFowlerPGF wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Year 6 and only 1 playoff appearance. He was the number 1 overall pick, and he hasn't lived up to those expectations. Lacks leadership and work ethic. Why does he continue to get a pass?”

With the Cardinals trailing by four late in the game, Murray had an opportunity to engineer a game-winning drive. Instead, his first interception came on a crucial fourth-and-10, effectively killing Arizona’s momentum. Despite a chance for redemption, Murray's second pick—a deflected pass that Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted in the end zone with just 37 seconds remaining—cemented the Rams’ victory.

The Cardinals' defense turned in a commendable performance, limiting the Rams to just one touchdown and holding Kyren Williams to 56 rushing yards. Linebacker Kyzir White led the effort with eight tackles, while rookie cornerback Max Melton made a pivotal pass deflection late in the game. Despite their efforts, the offense’s inability to capitalize on key opportunities again left the team short.

“Kyler out there playing COD tryna headshot Trey” via @vladdwavy on X.

The Cardinals lose to the Rams after multiple mistakes from the offense

Tight end Trey McBride and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. shone on offense, combining for 219 receiving yards and the Cardinals’ lone touchdown. However, a lackluster running game—exacerbated by James Conner’s early exit due to a knee injury—and nine penalties for 62 yards derailed Arizona’s chances of scoring more points.

The loss marked the Cardinals’ eighth defeat in their last nine games, leaving fans visibly frustrated. Many took to social media to criticize Murray for his late-game miscues. The quarterback has now thrown eight interceptions to just five touchdowns in his last six games, a sharp decline from his impressive 12-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio through the first 10 games.

With one game remaining, the Cardinals sit at 5-11, solidifying a disappointing season. While Murray remains a focal point of the team’s future, his inconsistency has raised questions about his ability to lead the team to success. Head coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged the frustrations but remained optimistic.

For now, Arizona will have to regroup and address the glaring issues that have plagued their season, starting with their quarterback’s late-game decision-making.