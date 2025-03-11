The Cleveland Browns gave superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett a four-year, $160 million contract extension on Sunday. Although Garrett demanded a trade earlier in the offseason, Cleveland was able to persuade him to stay and gave him a new deal as a result.

As a result, the Browns needed to find a way to clear up a little cap space amid free agency. That led to the franchise officially announcing they plan to release defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tomlinson is set to be a post-June 1 cut but can sign with any team by Wednesday, March 12.

“The Browns have notified DT Dalvin Tomlinson that he will be released at the start of the new league year. Tomlinson will be designated as [a] post-June 1 cut but can officially sign with a new team at the start of the league year on Wednesday.”

Tomlinson, who just turned 31 years old, spent the past two seasons playing in Cleveland. The decision to let him go gives the Browns just over $5 million in dead cap. However, the move saves the franchise just over $6 million in cap space.

The 2024 campaign was solid for Tomlinson, as he started in 16 of 17 games last season. He ended the season with 26 total tackles (six for a loss) and three sacks. He served more as a run-stopping defensive tackle in the interior while Garrett focused more on attacking the quarterback.

Tomlinson should fetch some interest as a free agent. His consistency can bolster the run defense for numerous teams in the league. But we won't know where he'll sign until he eventually reaches a new contract.

Before playing for the Browns, Tomlinson played four seasons with the New York Giants, then two with the Minnesota Vikings. He's been a solid defensive tackle throughout his career, with his sophomore campaign in New York being the best statistically.

Another move that helped the Browns clear up cap space this offseason was restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract. That decision freed up nearly $36 million in cap space for Cleveland to play with in free agency.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns own the No. 2 pick overall. Overall, the franchise has nine picks total for the upcoming draft. They'll have a chance to acquire some exciting young talent to a roster that needs it.