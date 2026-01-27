The Arizona Cardinals continue reshaping their leadership direction as news of Ron Rivera’s interview adds an unexpected dimension to the team’s head coaching search. The Cardinals’ vacancy now includes a proven veteran voice, introducing a new layer to the organization’s evaluation process early in the cycle.

After finishing the 2025-2026 NFL season with a record of 3-14, the Cardinals dismissed their previous regime on Black Monday, putting them in a critical position. The organization now faces a choice between prioritizing offensive innovation or emphasizing long-term stability. With the team's head coaching search largely focused on younger candidates, the Rivera development stands out as a notable shift in approach to the team's search for a new head coach.

Rivera brings extensive NFL credibility. He coached the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders for 13 seasons, highlighted by leading superstar Cam Newton and the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl 50 while earning two Coach of the Year awards. His resume contrasts sharply with the profile of other NFL head coach candidates Arizona has prioritized in the search.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to post the update, clarifying the team conducted an in-person interview with Rivera as part of its ongoing evaluation.

“This flew under the radar!

The Arizona Cardinals interviewed former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera in person for their head coaching vacancy, per source.

Rivera currently serves as the general manager for Cal football.”

The Cardinals' coaching vacancy remains one of the league’s few unresolved openings, which heightens the significance of vetting a proven leader. Arizona also holds the No. 3 overall pick, tying the hire directly to roster construction and organizational direction.

Rivera currently serves in a front-office role with Cal football, where his focus has centered on organizational structure and resource alignment. That background aligns with Arizona’s need for accountability following recent regression, and the interview signals that ownership may be prioritizing perspective and leadership experience, not just schematic upside.

As the head coaching search continues, the Cardinals must weigh experience against youth—a decision that will define the franchise’s next phase.