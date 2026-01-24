With the Arizona Cardinals' coaching gig up for grabs, the team has been doing interviews with a wide-array of candidates, with three seeming to be in heavy consideration. While the expectation has been that the Cardinals won't be getting a “splashy” hire, as said by Jordan Schultz, the latest reporting from NFL insider Dianna Russini breaks it down to three candidates.

Looking at the “lead candidates,” Russini lists former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as the three at the moment.

“Right now the Arizona Cardinals consider Raheem Morris, Anthony Campanile, and Mike LaFleur as their lead candidates, per sources,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

This would back up previous reports, like from Jeremy Fowler, who mentioned how Campanile is “firmly in the mix.”

“I'm told Anthony Campanile is firmly in the mix coming out of his in-person interview with the team this week,” Fowler wrote on X Friday.

Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort would speak about the head coaching search, saying how it won't be a “quick process,” via Sports Illustrated.

“This is an important decision that Michael and I are going to undertake, and so we are going to be thorough,” Ossenfort said. “We're going to look at a wide range of candidates, and because of the NFL rules that they stand with [in terms of] timing of when we can talk to guys that are still in the playoffs, this is not a process that's going to be quick.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen who will eventually be the Cardinals' next head coach and if it is any of the three coaches Russini mentioned.