The Arizona Cardinals (3-9) head into their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams severely depleted at wide receiver, and a late-night update by ESPN's Adam Schefter made things even worse.

Xavier Weaver, who had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is now not expected to play, per Schefter.

“Cardinals WR Xavier Weaver, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Rams, per source. The Cardinals are thin at wide receiver, with Marvin Harrison Jr. out due to a heel issue and Greg Dortch placed on injured reserve due to a chest injury,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This absence comes on top of the loss of No. 1 receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) and Greg Dortch (chest), who is on injured reserve. Earlier in the season, Arizona also lost Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko to IR, leaving veteran Michael Wilson, tight end Trey McBride, and practice squad elevations Trent Sherfield and Jalen Brooks as the primary offensive weapons.

An undrafted free agent in 2024, Weaver has recorded three receptions for 24 yards on eight targets this season, averaging 4.8 yards per game. Though he is not a leading contributor, having him on the field would have mattered given all the injuries.

The Cardinals count on quarterback Jacoby Brissett to drive their offense, who has thrown for 2,188 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2025, completing 67.5% of his passes for an average of 243.1 yards per game. McBride has been the team’s top target, leading the NFL with 88 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns across 12 games, while Harrison Jr. has compiled 594 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions. Running back Bam Knight has run for four rushing touchdowns on 255 yards, alongside 142 receiving yards.

Defensively, Arizona has seen notable performances from Josh Sweat (11 sacks), Budda Baker (87 tackles, one interception), and Jalen Thompson (74 tackles, six passes defended), but the team hasn’t been able to slow opponents, surrendering 25.3 points per game.

The Cardinals have already ruled out QB Kyler Murray (foot), cornerback Max Melton (heel), running backs Emari Demercado (ankle) and Trey Benson (knee), defensive tackle Walter Nolen III (knee), and defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle).

Still, the Cardinals will try to pull off an upset on Sunday, even though they’re only playing for pride after being eliminated from the playoff race for the fourth straight season following their fourth consecutive loss last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.