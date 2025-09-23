The devastating season-ending ankle injury to James Conner has left the Arizona Cardinals scrambling for offensive solutions. With their proven workhorse sidelined for the remainder of 2025, the Cardinals face a critical decision about their backfield moving forward. While rookie Trey Benson and backup Emari Demercado are next in line, neither possesses the elite production and dual-threat capability that made Conner so valuable to Arizona's offense.

Enter Travis Etienne Jr., the Jacksonville Jaguars' dynamic running back who finds himself in an increasingly precarious situation despite a strong start to the 2025 season. With 270 rushing yards on 46 carries through three games, Etienne has demonstrated the explosive playmaking ability that made him a first-round selection. However, brewing trade speculation surrounding the 26-year-old, combined with Jacksonville's investment in rookie running backs, creates the perfect storm for a blockbuster deal.

Why Arizona Desperately Needs Travis Etienne

The Cardinals' offensive identity took a massive hit when Conner suffered his gruesome ankle injury during Week 3's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Conner had been the engine of Arizona's ground game for five seasons, posting consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in 2023 and 2024. His loss removes not just a reliable rusher, but a crucial safety valve for quarterback Kyler Murray and a proven red-zone threat.

Trey Benson, while showing flashes of potential with 125 yards on 21 carries this season, remains an unproven commodity. The second-year back from Florida State has yet to demonstrate the consistency or pass-catching prowess that modern NFL offenses demand. Emari Demercado brings versatility as a third-down specialist, but lacks the physical tools to handle a full workload.

Etienne would immediately solve Arizona's backfield crisis. The former Clemson standout brings elite speed, proven production, and the dual-threat capabilities that perfectly complement Murray's skill set. His ability to line up wide, run routes from the slot, and create explosive plays in space would add a dynamic element to coordinator Drew Petzing's offense that the Cardinals currently lack.

Despite Etienne's strong individual performance, the Jaguars find themselves at a crossroads with their veteran back. Currently in the final year of his rookie contract with a $6.143 million salary, Etienne represents significant financial flexibility for a Jacksonville team that may need to prioritize long-term building over short-term success.

The Jaguars' recent trade of Tank Bigsby to Philadelphia for 2026 fifth and sixth-round picks signals their willingness to reshape the backfield. More telling is Jacksonville's investment in rookie talent, selecting Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and LeQuint Allen Jr. in the seventh round of the 2025 draft. Both players have shown promise early in the season, with Tuten particularly impressing coaches with his combination of power and 4.32 speed.

Trade rumors have swirled around Etienne throughout the offseason, with analysts suggesting Jacksonville could move him if they fall out of playoff contention. At 2-1, the Jaguars remain competitive, but their willingness to trade productive players like Bigsby suggests they're prioritizing future assets over immediate success. For a team that could benefit from additional draft capital and salary cap flexibility, dealing Etienne before the trade deadline makes strategic sense.

The Perfect Trade Package

Arizona Cardinals receive:

Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars receive:

2025 second-round pick

2026 third-round pick

G Evan Brown

This trade package addresses both teams' immediate and long-term needs while providing fair value for all parties involved. The Cardinals acquire a proven, dynamic playmaker who can immediately step into their offense and restore their ground game to elite status. Meanwhile, Jacksonville receives significant draft capital and veteran depth to continue their roster building.

The centerpiece of the deal is Arizona's 2025 second-round selection, originally the 47th overall pick. This represents premium draft capital that Jacksonville can use to address multiple positional needs or package in future deals. Adding a 2026 third-round pick provides additional flexibility while acknowledging Etienne's proven production and remaining upside.

Evan Brown serves as the practical component of the trade, giving Jacksonville an experienced interior lineman who can provide immediate depth. With guard being a position of need for many teams, Brown's inclusion helps balance the compensation while addressing a potential weakness for the Jaguars.

From a salary cap perspective, the deal works for both teams. Arizona has $18.5 million in cap space, easily accommodating Etienne's $6.143 million salary. Jacksonville would clear that money while adding cost-controlled rookie contracts, improving their long-term financial flexibility. The prorated nature of mid-season trades means Arizona would only pay approximately $3.5 million for Etienne's services through the remainder of 2025.

This trade represents a win-win scenario for both franchises. The Cardinals get their franchise running back to complement Kyler Murray and compete for a playoff spot, while Jacksonville accelerates their rebuild with valuable draft assets and financial flexibility. With both teams having clear motivations to make a deal, this trade package offers the perfect balance of immediate impact and long-term value that could transform both franchises' trajectories.