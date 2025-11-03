Could the Arizona Cardinals trade Kyler Murray this season? According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, it's unlikely. But after the season? That does seem to be on the table.

While buzz has continued to grow about a potential Murray trade, Florio declared that while there are “too many moving parts” for it to go down by tomorrow's trade deadline, it's not implausible to see Murray start next season on a new team.

“Not many teams would be willing to even consider it,” Florio wrote. “Murray, even without a no-trade clause, would have to be willing to embrace the change of venue. His contract would be an issue. Having fewer suitors would reduce any leverage he’d possibly have for a through-the-door extension. So, despite the current existence of an awkward vibe between Murray and the Cardinals (dating back to the ill-advised ‘homework' clause in his 2022 extension), he won’t be going anywhere this season.

“That said, an offseason trade is very realistic. If not likely. The current regime did not draft him. The current regime did not sign him to a second contract. The current regime has yet to be able to pick its own quarterback. And with the current regime staring at three years of not making it to the postseason, one way to successful finagle a fourth season will be to lobby ownership for the ability to draft, to sign, or to trade for a new starter.”

Murray has had his troubles in Arizona, including the aforementioned controversy in which the Cardinals briefly included a clause in his contract extension that mandated he complete at least four hours of “independent study” without being distracted by the internet, video games, or TV. The clause was quickly removed after tremendous media attention, but the incident has lingered for the last three-plus years.

The first overall pick in 2019, Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs in his third year, during which he set career-highs in completion percentage, passer rating, and wins. However, a poor showing in a blowout Wild Card loss was followed by consecutive seasons in which he only played 11 and eight games, respectively, due to injury. Last season, he played every game for the first time since 2020, but the Cardinals, who sat at 6-4 heading into the bye week, lost five of their final seven games and missed the playoffs for a third straight season.

With Murray as the starter, Arizona began this season 2-0 before dropping three in a row, including to the previously winless Tennessee Titans, who fired head coach Brian Callahan a week later. During the 22-21 loss to Tennessee, Murray sprained his foot, which has kept him out since then as the Cardinals' losing streak reached five. Jacoby Brissett, who has started in his absence, will start tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys, as Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray's foot isn't quite healed enough for him to return.