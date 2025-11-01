The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Chicago Bears in a “Monday Night Football” matchup in Week 9. With injury concerns still surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray, it appears Jacoby Brissett will get another start. However, it sounds like Murray could still be involved in the game plan.

Reports indicate that despite Brissett being named the starter, Murray could still make an appearance and play a role for the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. What that role is, is currently unknown. But due to the 28-year-old quarterback's unique athleticism, head coach Jonathan Gannon could get creative on Monday.

“Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett will start Monday night vs. the Cowboys. Kyler Murray is making progress from his foot sprain, and could have a role Monday night, but Brissett will start.”

Monday's contest will be Brissett's third start for the Cardinals, but it will be his fifth game played. He's had to step in often in the first half of the season due to Murray nursing a foot injury. So far this season, Jacoby Brissett has accumulated 599 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 64.2% of his pass attempts.

The good news, though, is that it sounds like Kyler Murray is nearing a return to action. Although he isn't starting on Monday against the Bears, the fact that he has a supposed role indicates the former first-round pick is almost healthy enough to play.

Week 9 is a big matchup for the Cardinals, as the team aims to snap its five-game losing streak. We should expect Jacoby Brissett to play most of the game, but ultimately, it will be interesting to see how Arizona deploys Kyler Murray.