After being benched midway through the season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is now firmly on the trade block. The Cardinals have made clear what their trade demands are.

Arizona wants at least a third-round pick in exchange for Murray, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. The Cardinals are eyeing a deal similar to what the Seattle Seahawks got for Geno Smith.

“The league source believes Murray's market starts with a third-round pick,” Weinfuss wrote.

“That source compared Murray's situation with Geno Smith's when he was traded from Seattle to Las Vegas last March for a third-round pick,” he continued. “The source pointed out that Smith was more consistent during his last season with Seattle than Murray was in his five games with Arizona this season, however, the source added that Murray “is a more talented player.””

Murray's contract will make any trade discussions a bit more difficult. He is under team control through 2027 with a club option for 2028. In theory, any team trading for Murray is hoping he becomes their franchise quarterback. But it's a hefty salary to pay on top of what he'll cost in a trade.

Still, Murray has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career. Over seven years he has thrown for 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions. He has added another 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground. Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Barring a sudden change of heart, the quarterback's time in Arizona has come to a close. Who actually ends up trading for Murray though is still up in the air.