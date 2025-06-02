The Kyle Pitts experiment is heading toward the end. The Atlanta Falcons have become open to trade the tight end. Pitts' name officially emerged in the trade market Monday.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler fueled the trade rumors during his appearance on NFL Live. Atlanta is losing one of its top five draft picks and a past Pro Bowler by going this route.

“They won't force the issue, but as one source told me, if there's a good enough offer, this will probably get done,” Fowler shared. He included that Pitts himself isn't demanding to be traded.

Pitts broke out as a 1,000-yard performer his rookie season. But has failed to recapture that form since then. Granted, Pitts played through an unstable QB room throughout his young career. He wound up catching passes from six different quarterbacks from 2021 to 2024 — including Matt Ryan and last season's starters Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

The ultra-athletic TE will likely entertain playing for a contender. Especially one with stellar QB play in place. Time to sort through five suitors for Pitts, including what it would likely take to land him.

Falcons send Kyle Pitts to Chargers

Pitts increases the Chargers' chances of toppling the Kansas City Chiefs by coming here.

Will Dissly isn't a bad starter for L.A. He's fresh off delivering new career-highs under Harbaugh. But he's more for run blocking versus stretching the field.

Pitts can stretch the field. Plus give Harbaugh a big downfield threat next to Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and newcomer Tre Harris.

The Falcons may not command a first rounder in this move. Perhaps Atlanta will entertain gaining the Bolts' 2026 third rounder, plus include '26 free agent TE Tyler Conklin to help sweeten this deal. Or even look and see if guard Trey Pipkins (another '26 UFA) can be added. That way Penix gains a reliable blocker up front if this move gets made.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Chiefs

No this isn't Kansas City pushing Travis Kelce off to the side. However, K.C. must think long term at the TE position. Kelce is dealing with father time.

Andy Reid likely will fawn over Pitts' uncanny athleticism in his offense. Pitts, meanwhile, has got to love the Chiefs' tradition of stellar TE play — dating back to Tony Gonzalez.

Noah Gray proved to be reliable in moments Kelce was unavailable. Gray can earn a fresh start in the ATL if K.C. can work a deal to land Pitts. Atlanta can even entertain adding one of the Chiefs' fourth rounders (they hold two thanks to the Joe Thuney trade with the Bears) to seal this potential move.

Pitts to Eagles

Even the reigning Super Bowl champs look like an enticing place for Pitts.

Like the Chiefs, Philly has its own aging TE in Dallas Goedert. The Eagles also failed to find a trade partner during the start of free agency and during the draft.

The NFC South franchise presents a solid destination for the Super Bowl winning TE. Goedert can play with another past Heisman Trophy finalist in Penix while adding needed veteran leadership to the offense. The champs then get more explosive by adding Pitts.

Pitts to Commanders

We're staying with the theme of Pitts establishing himself as a long term replacement for a veteran. And Washington has its own nearing the end.

Zach Ertz opted to return to the NFC title game runner up. The past Super Bowl winner delivered his best season since his Pro Bowl campaign of 2019. But he'll be 35 during the season.

Washington, however, is tied for having the fewest draft picks for the 2026 class. The front office may want to pivot to 2027 or see if they can gain an extra '26 pick in a Pitts deal. Likely for day three of the draft.

We'll throw in this scenario: Commanders head coach Dan Quinn never got the chance to coach Pitts in Atlanta. He can make up for it here.

Pitts to Steelers

Weapons are needed in the Steel City. Not just a future QB.

Cousins and Pitts together could form a package to Pittsburgh. Atlanta never released its 2024 QB signing on June 1. Which still makes him tradeable.

Mike Tomlin can even envision a rare TE combo of Pitts and Pat Freiermuth.