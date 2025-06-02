Tight end Kyle Pitts has been involved in rumors lately, as there's been speculation that the Atlanta Falcons may opt to trade him. It's been nothing but speculation so far, but on Monday, one insider revealed what the organization is thinking about Pitts.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN claimed on the latest episode of “NFL on ESPN” that the Falcons are “open” to the idea of trading Kyle Pitts. Although the 24-year-old tight end has not asked for a trade, it sounds like Atlanta and Pitts are willing to see what offers come in.

“Atlanta seems to be open to the possibility of trading Kyle Pitts at this point. They won't force the issue, but as one source told me, if there's a good enough offer, this will probably get done. Kyle Pitts is not requesting a trade. I'm told he's open to staying in Atlanta, so it's nothing of that matter. It's just, he's at least thought about the options, because the Falcons haven't had the best quarterback play in the years he's had in Atlanta.”

Expectations are that Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback for the Falcons next season. Despite the hype around the 25-year-old quarterback, it's not a guarantee he'll be a good quarterback. Considering Pitts is in the final year of his rookie contract, he could largely benefit from being on a new team that gives him more opportunities to shine as a top option in the passing game.

His rookie year was solid, as Kyle Pitts logged over 1,000 receiving yards in the 2021-22 season. However, that's the only season in his four years in the league where he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. The Falcons' tight end finished the 2024-25 campaign with 47 receptions, 602 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. His four scores are the most in his career in a single season.