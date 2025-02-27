Arkansas football featured a representative who drew the loudest eruption of cheers at the 2025 NFL Combine. This Razorbacks star forced out the praise from his group thanks to his bonkers vertical feat.

Arkansas star defensive lineman Landon Jackson showed his hops in impressive fashion at Indianapolis. He leaped to a 40 1/2 inch vertical jump, as captured by NFL Network Combine sideline reporter Stacey Dales. She included how “his defensive group erupted” after hitting the 40-mark.

Expand Tweet

Jackson didn't just touch 40 in the vertical, he beat out a list of non-defensive lineman stars per The 33rd Team. The Razorbacks' interior defensive lineman delivered a better jump compared to Pro Bowl cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Patrick Peterson, Richard Sherman, Aqib Talib, Charles Tillman and Marshon Lattimore. The 6-foot-7 Jackson obviously holds the height advantage compared to the list of DBs. But hitting 40 inches in the vertical is a rare feat for any prospect.

Dales wasn't the only NFL Draft reporter who witnessed the buzz for Jackson. Even ESPN NFL Draft analyst and insider Matt Miller heard the buzz from Jackson at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Arkansas DL called ‘high-energy' prospect before NFL Combine

The interior defender drew praise before heading off to Indianapolis. Jackson earned a “high-energy” label from one national draft expert pre-combine.

“High-energy edge prospect,” were the first three words Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network wrote in his prospect evaluation. Zierlein even compared the long and rangy Jackson to a past high draft pick in Logan Hall.

The native of Texarkana, Texas had to bulk up before the combine. Zierlein noted Jackson added 40 pounds to his frame to become better equipped for his interior defensive lineman role.

Jackson leaves Fayetteville with back-to-back 6.5 sack campaigns. Although he surfaced nationally with a game-wrecking performance against Alabama in 2023. The 264-pounder pummeled the Crimson Tide with 11 total tackles, seven solo stops and sacked Jalen Milroe three times despite taking the 24-21 loss.

Arkansas has gone three years without producing a DL draft pick. John Ridgeway represents the last Razorbacks trench defender to get selected (fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 draft class). Jackson certainly climbed in the draft boards off his explosive leap in Indy.