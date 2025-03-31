A blockbuster offseason NFL trade seems inevitable at this point. There could be movement at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Dallas Cowboys' star Micah Parsons has also heard his name involved in trade rumors. ESPN predicted a three-team trade involving the Cowboys, the Atlanta Falcons, and the team with the second overall pick, the Cleveland Browns. Does this deal make sense for all three parties, though? Here are the trade grades for each team involved in this hypothetical deal.

Three-team trade details

Cowboys get: 1-2 (from Browns), 1-15, 2026 third-round pick (from Falcons)

Browns get: 1-12. 5-149. 2026 fourth-round pick (from Cowboys), 2026 first-round pick (from Falcons)

Falcons get: Edge Micah Parsons

Cowboys trade grade after dumping Micah Parsons

In this exercise, the Cowboys ship Parsons off to Atlanta. Departing with one of the best players in the NFL would be no easy choice, but it might become a necessary one for the Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowler could be in Defensive Player of the Year conversations for the next decade because he is only 25 years old.

However, the Cowboys have serious financial issues. CeeDee Lamb is one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL, and Dak Prescott's deal has a higher average annual value than anybody else in the NFL. Parsons will need a megadeal, too, and the Cowboys might not be able to pay him it before he hits free agency in 2026.

Dallas can't risk losing him for nothing, so if they could net a huge return for the edge rusher, then it would make a lot of sense to ship him off. There just so happens to be a Parsons replacement at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the number two overall pick the Cowboys receive from the Browns in this proposed trade, Dallas could select Abdul Carter.

Many consider the sack artist to be the best player in this draft class, and he has often been compared to Parsons for more reasons than just the fact that they both played their collegiate ball at Penn State. The Cowboys could also consider Shedeur Sanders with pick number two. Prescott's hefty contract could incentivize the team to trade him, and there are ties to the Colorado quarterback because his coach/father, Deion Sanders, played for the Cowboys during his playing days. The elder Sanders was even linked to Dallas as a potential head coach before the promoted Brian Schottenheimer to that role.

On top of that, the Cowboys would also get pick 15 and a future third-rounder from the Falcons. Dallas could add another building block piece with that second first-rounder. Having two potential stars on rookie deals would help Dallas' cap situation monumentally. Another receiver, such as Tetairoa McMillan, Luther Burden, or Matthew Golden, could make sense with pick 15. The Cowboys have also been rumored to be interested in Ashton Jeanty, and Jerry Jones snagging the top running back available would make a lot of sense.

Overall, there is no guarantee that prospects will come close to reaching the talent/production of Parsons, which makes this deal risky for the Cowboys. Still, this is a big trade haul that gives Dallas more options going forward. For that reason, they deserve a hypothetical trade grade of a B.

Grade: B

Browns trade grade after adding future capital

In theory, adding two first-round picks while only giving up one isn't bad. Things are different with the pick the Browns would send off here because it is the second overall selection. The team traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason, and they still have Deshaun Watson on the roster. Neither is set up to be the quarterback of the future, and one of Cam Ward or Sanders will be available for the taking with pick two.

Franchise quarterbacks are not easy to come by, so the Browns would be better off keeping their selection and drafting a rookie signal-caller. If they were to move off of the pick, then this would be a nice haul. The 12th overall pick still holds great value, and the 2026 first-rounder they add could end up being near the top of the draft, too, considering the Falcons are rocking with a young quarterback – Michael Penix Jr. – next season.

With a fourth-round pick tossed in here, too, the Browns are getting almost as much back for a draft pick as the Cowboys are getting back for Parsons. With all of the quarterback issues they've had over the years, though, they just aren't in the position to pass on one of the top gunslingers.

Grade: C+

Falcons trade grade after adding Micah Parsons

While it would cost the Falcons a pretty penny to trade for Parsons, the star pass rusher would be well worth it. Parsons already has quite the resume. The three-time All-Pro already has 52.5 career sacks, yet he is the age of some players who will be a rookie next season.

He is one of the best sack artists in the league, but he also does so much more than just pass-rushing. The uber-versatile defender is great against the run, and we've even seen him thrive when dropping back into pass coverage. Parsons can line up all over the defensive front and thrive no matter where he is.

Parsons could be the face of the Falcons for years to come, and he fits Penix's timeline. The Falcons were in playoff contention for most of last season, and they expect a developmental leap from Penix. Parsons is the player who could get them over the hump. If he does, then their 2026 first-rounder that is being sent to the Cowboys in this deal might be near the end of the round.

Grade: B+